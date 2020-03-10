Hot Springs man charged in connection with drive-by shooting

A Hot Springs man already facing felony drug and firearm charges was arrested again on felony warrants last week stemming from allegations he was involved in a drive-by shooting last month, firing a gun multiple times at a local man and juvenile girl.

Evan Drake Johnson, 21, who lists a Gerrard Terrace address, was taken into custody shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, each punishable by up to six years in prison. He was later released on a $25,000 bond and is set to appear March 17 in Garland County District Court.

Johnson was one of four suspects arrested Feb. 20 after a loaded 9-mm handgun and drugs were allegedly found in their car during a traffic stop. All four were charged with felony counts of simultaneous possession of a firearm and drugs, punishable by up to life in prison, and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson, who was driving, was also cited for having fictitious tags. They were initially all held on zero bond, but Johnson appeared the next day in district court via video and pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released later that day on a $25,000 bond. A felony review hearing on the charges is set for April 6.

According to the probable cause affidavit on Thursday's arrest, on Feb. 19, shortly after 4:30 p.m., Hot Springs police responded to the 800 block of Park Avenue regarding a drive-by shooting that had just occurred at Park and Fox Pass Cutoff.

Officers spoke with a man, 22, and a juvenile girl who stated about 5 minutes earlier they were driving north on Park and slowed down to turn onto Fox Pass when they saw a black newer model Dodge Charger in the turning lane in front of them, also turning onto Fox Pass.

The Charger made the left turn, slowed down and the driver lowered his window. Then the driver allegedly displayed a black unknown type handgun and fired three shots in their direction before fleeing down Fox Pass.

The affidavit notes the driver was positively identified as Johnson. No one was injured and the victims' car was not struck during the incident. At the time of his arrest the next day on the gun and drug charges, Johnson was driving a black 2019 Dodge Charger.

Johnson was previously arrested on Dec. 18, 2019, on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, psilocybin, with purpose to deliver, possession of meth with purpose to deliver and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver.

Johnson was released on a $3,500 bond the same day as his arrest and the case is still pending in Garland County Circuit Court.

His arrest stemmed from an incident on Nov. 3 where he was allegedly found overdosing at his residence. He told Garland County sheriff's Deputy Matt Cogburn he had taken hydrocodone, cocaine, heroin, mushrooms and marijuana. Cogburn was able to revive Johnson using Narcan and he was transported to a local hospital and arrested after his release.

Cogburn later won a Life Saving Award from the sheriff's department for his efforts in reviving Johnson.