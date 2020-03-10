Human skeletal remains found in northeast Arkansas, authorities say

Human skeletal remains were found Monday in Mississippi County, authorities said.

The Mississippi County sheriff’s office responded to a call about the remains and discovered them in a field off South Mississippi County Road 243 about 2 and a half miles south of Arkansas 14, according to a news release from the agency. Authorities confirmed they belonged to a human.

The sheriff’s office said the remains have been sent to the state Crime Lab for positive identification.

A call to the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning seeking additional details was not immediately returned.