• Mike Blakely, 69, the sheriff of Limestone County, Ala., facing felony theft charges, drew sharp criticism from a judge for trying to delay his trial by wrongly claiming in a filing that he was being tested for the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

• Tyeisha Harmon of Clearwater, Fla., is demanding answers after her 7-year-old son with special needs who acted out in class was handcuffed by a school security officer, leaving marks on his wrists, and was driven in a police car to a mental health facility.

• Stormy Lynn Parfait, 33, who went to the jail in Ashland, La., to pay the bond fee for an inmate being held there on drug charges, was herself arrested on drug and other charges after deputies said the $5,000 in cash had a "strong odor of marijuana," leading to searches of her car and home, authorities said.

• Andrew Senzer, an Atlanta police major, said a person was arrested while three others got away after a fight over a parking spot at a high-end mall between two groups of people in separate vehicles left one man fatally wounded.

• Dominique Taylor, 33, of Bowie, Md., who state police said had twice the legal limit of alcohol in her blood when she got into a wreck after leaving a house party, killing five children and an adult passenger, was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

• Anahi Andrade, 27, whose husband is accused of pushing her suspected lover off the top of a 60-foot-tall grain bin in Hamburg, Iowa, returned from Mexico and was arrested in El Paso, Texas, on charges she aided and abetted her husband when he fled to avoid prosecution on attempted murder and other counts.

• Charles Stevens, 32, of Iowa, La., who dialed 911 four times to make short comments and say he "wanted to take a ride," was charged with criminal mischief after Jefferson Davis Parish deputies learned he had been smoking marijuana laced with PCP, authorities said.

• Desmon Rhea, 24, accused of fatally shooting three women in one night in Knoxville, Tenn., was taken into custody about 12 hours after police found one woman dead on a street and then discovered two other bodies in a home several miles away.

• Chris Goff, a sergeant with the Jackson County, Miss., sheriff's office, said a school bus driver stopped when he heard an odd noise and then safely evacuated about two dozen high school students from a bus that had caught fire as they traveled to a student council convention.

