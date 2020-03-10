Judge dismisses restraining order against Central Arkansas-based bank

Garland County Circuit Court Judge Marcia Hearnsberger on Monday dismissed a temporary restraining order against Malvern National Bank that had prohibited it from freezing Quapaw House Inc.'s bank accounts.

The order, which was put into place by Judge John Homer Wright on Thursday, had unfrozen the center's bank accounts so it could pay its health insurance, payroll and payroll taxes, Quapaw House CEO Casey Bright testified during Monday's hearing.

Quapaw House is a Hot Springs-based substance-abuse rehabilitation and behavioral health facility.

Bright said during the hearing that the center "closes its doors if there is no money to fund operations."

The bank froze Quapaw House's account at the end of February after they were "legally entitled to enforce the right under the loan contract," upon finding out the center owes the IRS more than $1.7 million, Malvern National Bank attorney Adrienne Baker said in her opening statement. The action resulted in insufficient payroll being issued to the center’s employees last month.

Quapaw House attorney Karen Halbert said in her opening statement that the center "disclosed its financial conditions" to the Malvern National prior to the bank granting it the loan.

Halbert said that the center requested the temporary restraining order because it needed funds to continue its operation after the bank "improperly" took its loan back.

With the $1.7 million Quapaw House owed the IRS, Bright said the center accepted the loan from the bank knowing it wouldn't clear the incorporation's debt to the IRS because the bank told the center they were "ready and willing to work with them."

In her closing statement, Halbert said Malvern National made the loan knowing the financial status of Quapaw House, and breached its "good faith and fair dealing," as stated in the loan contract, when freezing the funds.

"The bank came in and said we're your partner, we're going to work with you," she said.

Baker said in her closing statement that the bank was entitled under the loan document to "do what they did."

According to Thursday's order granting a motion for the temporary restraining order, when determining whether to grant a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction, the court considers whether irreparable harm will result in the absence of an injunction or restraining order.

At the conclusion of Monday's hearing, which lasted more than three hours, Hearnsberger ruled that Quapaw House's testimony did not establish "irreparable harm" and dismissed the temporary restraining order.