Little Rock police investigate suspicious death

Police were investigating a suspicious death at 1919 S. Brown Street Tuesday, a spokesman said.
Officers began investigating a suspicious death Tuesday afternoon after they conducted a welfare check and found a deceased person, a Little Rock police spokesman said.
Spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said police were checking on a person shortly before 1 p.m. at 1919 S. Brown Street when an officer found an open door at the residence and a deceased male inside. The residence is less than a mile from Little Rock Central High School.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death, Barnes said.
An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.