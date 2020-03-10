Sections
Little Rock police investigate suspicious death

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police were investigating a suspicious death at 1919 S. Brown Street Tuesday, a spokesman said.

Officers began investigating a suspicious death Tuesday afternoon after they conducted a welfare check and found a deceased person, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

Spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said police were checking on a person shortly before 1 p.m. at 1919 S. Brown Street when an officer found an open door at the residence and a deceased male inside. The residence is less than a mile from Little Rock Central High School.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death, Barnes said.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

