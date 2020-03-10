Lunz has 'incredible' visit to Arkansas

Linebacker Michael Lunz described Saturday's visit to Arkansas as “incredible."

Lunz, 6-2, 230, of Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin, received his first Power 5 offer from Arkansas on Feb. 26. He also has offers from Akron, Army, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia State, Toledo and Tulane.

Spending time with defensive coordinator Barry Odom and linebackers coach Rion Rhoades was one of the highlights of the day.

“I felt welcomed by the staff and got to chat it up with Coach Rhodes and Coach Odom a little bit,” Lunz said.

He recorded 85 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions as a junior while leading the Trojans to a 13-1 record and the Class 6A state semifinals.

Lunz, who has a 3.7 grade point average, is planning to study Kinesiology in college. Arkansas’ academic center blew him away.

“They have incredible facilities, especially the Jerry Jones Center,” Lunz said. “What they provide for student-athletes, honestly, like nothing I’ve ever seen before. The resources that are provided are unlike what I’ve seen so far.”