Maine in June

Once I travel to Maine this June, I will have been to all 50 states in the United States!

I have had several opportunities to go in the past, but I could never arrange my schedule to make it work, so here goes. We will leave on Saturday, June 13 and fly into Bangor, Maine. We have set up the trip with the airfare separated out of the basic cost. We do have group air reserved from Little Rock, but if you want to book your own air, that is doable as well. The group air arrives in Bangor around 4 p.m. and we do have a shuttle set up to get us to Bar Harbor which is about an hour away. If you do book your own air, try to make it where you arrive near 4 p.m. so you can do the shuttle, otherwise it may be a pricey cab ride to the hotel. Just keep us posted about what you are planning. The group air is also flying out of Portland, Maine on Friday, June 19.

We have some great adventures planned. We will spend three nights in Bar Harbor and three nights in Portland. We will tour Acadia National Park, take a harbor nature cruise, go to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Asticou Azalea Gardens and Thuya Terraces. In addition to gardens,

we will also tour a winery (and have some samples), go seal watching, learn about lobsters

and eat our fair share of them,

see and tour a lighthouse,

enjoy the natural beauty of Maine

and have some time to browse and shop. The weather should be ideal.

To learn more about the trip here is a link

We had a great time in Costa Rica, and it involved a lot of walking. This trip is much more moderate in how much walking is involved. We do have several gardens on the tour, and while there will be some guided discussions, you will also have free time to explore on your own, so you can choose how much you want to see and walk.



We plan on taking 26 people, and we do have space available. If you have any questions, let me know. It is going to be a wonderful trip! (thanks to my friends who have been to Maine and graciously shared some pictures!)