Beating of Arkansas prison guard nets inmate 40 years

A man accused of beating a corrections officer at the Maximum Security Unit at Tucker "within an inch of his life” in 2017 received a 40-year prison sentence Friday, officials said.

A Jefferson County jury on Friday found 38-year-old Gary Lee Gould guilty of first-degree battery in a Sept. 28, 2017 attack on corrections officer Cpl. James Duke, according to court records.

Duke was writing a disciplinary form on Gould for refusing to return to his cell when the inmate punched the man, striking him repeatedly in the face, according to a probable cause affidavit and a Facebook post from the Department of Correction. First responders initially couldn’t find Duke’s pulse and he was flown to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock for further treatment, the affidavit states.

The corporal recovered from the attack but hasn’t healed enough to return to his post, the agency said in a statement posted Friday on Facebook.

Gould, who had four prior felony convictions, was held at Varner Supermax after the attack, according to court records. In addition to serving 40 years in prison for the assault, the jury also instructed Gould to pay a fine of $15,000.