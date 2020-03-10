McEntire impresses in first college start

— Arkansas freshman right hander Will McEntire was as sharp in his first start Tuesday as he was in his college debut three days earlier.

McEntire allowed one run over six innings in the No. 15 Razorbacks’ 6-1 victory over Grand Canyon in front of 2,759 at Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas (10-5) has won three in a row and will go for a midweek sweep Wednesday at 3 p.m.

McEntire, who Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said last week was the most frustrating pitcher for his hitters to face in preseason practice, has allowed one run through his first eight innings. He has thrown just 87 pitches this year, 68 of which came Tuesday.

McEntire allowed seven hits, struck out three and was the beneficiary of some strong defensive play in the early innings. GCU’s Juan Colato was thrown out by Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz trying to steal second base to end the first inning, and the second inning ended when Razorbacks center fielder Christian Franklin threw out Dominic Grissom at third base. Grissom tried to go first to third on a single to shallow center.

Arkansas scored four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-0 lead. The Razorbacks’ No. 5, 6, 7 and 8 hitters - Braydon Webb, Opitz, Jacob Nesbit and Robert Moore - all singled to lead off the inning against GCU left hander Cal Lambert.

The hits by Nesbit on a 3-2 pitch past the first baseman and Moore on a 1-0 count up the middle scored runs. Cole Austin followed with an RBI groundout and Matt Goodheart singled in a run with two outs.

GCU (9-8) scored its only run on David Avitia’s solo home run to lead off the third inning to pull within 4-1. Arkansas added runs in the fourth on Casey Opitz’s sacrifice fly to score Heston Kjerstad, and in the fifth when Kjerstad singled to score Moore.

Kjerstad finished the game 3-for-3 to extend his hit streak to 16 games. He also reached on a walk and was taken out of the game in the eighth inning when he was hit by a pitch near his right wrist. Kjerstad said after the game that he was OK.

Arkansas out-hit GCU 12-8, but the Razorbacks struggled to advance runners at times and stranded 11. Arkansas finished the game 5-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

The Razorbacks struck out 13 times against GCU pitchers Lambert and Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis. Arkansas shortstop Casey Martin had four of the strikeouts and Franklin, the leadoff hitter, struck out three times.

Lambert suffered his second loss in a three-inning start. Lambert allowed 10 hits and walked 3, and 4 of his 5 runs were earned.

Arkansas sophomore Caden Monke earned his first save with three scoreless innings in relief of McEntire in which he faced one above the minimum.

Tuesday’s win was the 699th for Van Horn at Arkansas. He is in his 18th season as the Razorbacks' coach.