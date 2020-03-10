This May 30, 2018 file photo shows Sesame Street character Count von Count at Sesame Workshop's 16th annual Benefit Gala in New York. The Muppet best known as the Count is joining Elmo, Rosita and her mom, Rosa, in public service announcements airing Monday, March 9, 2020, to encourage parents of young children to make sure they and their children are counted in the 2020 census. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

• No age group was undercounted as much during the last once-a-decade census as children under 5, researchers say. Sesame Street is hoping to use Count von Count to change that. The Muppet best known as the Count is joining Elmo, Rosita and her mom, Rosa, in public service announcements filmed on the set of the long-running educational television show. The spots encourage parents of young children to make sure they and their children are counted in the 2020 census. The public service announcements in English and Spanish started airing Monday. The headcount starts for most people on Thursday. In the ad, the Count plays a census taker. "Rosita is a bilingual Muppet. Elmo is popular and connected to young children and families, and the Count is so logical when it comes to being counted," said Jeanette Betancourt, Sesame Workshop's senior vice president of U.S. Social Impact. The Sesame Street characters join a growing group of celebrities using their influence to encourage people to be counted. Morgan Freeman made a public service announcement for census outreach. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cut one for New York.

Britain's Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 9, 2020. The annual service, organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

• Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, made their final appearance as senior royals at Westminster Abbey, joining Queen Elizabeth II and other members of Britain's royal family Monday for an annual Commonwealth Day service. The televised event was expected to be the last time the couple works alongside the entire Windsor clan before Harry and Meghan fly off into self-imposed exile in North America. The pomp-filled observance featured no hand-shaking, apparently because of the new coronavirus. The service ended the two-month drama that began when the couple announced plans to walk away from their roles as senior members of the royal family and into a world where they will have to earn a living. It's uncharted territory for the House of Windsor, which only has the messy abdication of Edward VIII in 1936 as a guide to the potential pitfalls. The Commonwealth service is a major event on the royal calendar largely because the 93-year-old monarch has embraced the organization for much of her life. Harry and Meghan were ushered to their seats before the monarch's arrival instead of awaiting the queen and walking through the church.

