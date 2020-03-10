NLR City Council votes to prohibit placing signs on public property

The North Little Rock City Council passed an ordinance Monday night that cracks down on the placement of signs on any public property.

Members unanimously passed the ordinance that prohibits signs in the public right of way. It also amends and repeals certain provisions of the North Little Rock code because several members had questions about the rule.

Council members Debi Ross and Charlie Hight were not present at the meeting.

Proponents of the ordinance expressed concerns that the signs were cluttering roadways. The decision comes as a stopgap measure while city officials analyze U.S. Supreme Court decisions on city sign codes.

Mayor Joe Smith said he thought the ordinance was as close to fair and enforceable as the city can achieve.

"It will not be 100 percent," he said. "I would say 75 percent of the removals will be political signs."

Council member Linda Robinson, sponsor of the ordinance, said she tabled the idea for two meetings because she wanted to clarify the concept to the liking of the rest of the City Council.

Robinson said a proliferation of signs in the public right of way has resulted in cluttered city spaces. She said the ordinance can have a significant effect on traffic safety, as well as property values, economic development, business opportunities and community appearance.

City Attorney Amy Fields said previously that the city had a sign code and other provisions, but North Little Rock, like many cities, faces challenges enforcing its code because of previous federal First Amendment cases.

In 2015, in a case involving an Arizona ordinance, the U.S. Supreme Court determined that cities cannot regulate signs based upon their content. Fields said the ruling in Reed v. Town of Gilbert changed how cities addressed proposed sign codes.

The majority ruled that content discrimination violates free-speech rights under the First Amendment, but the ruling still creates confusion for local leaders across the country.

Fields said the ordinance will allow the city to legally enforce the sign prohibition until federal cases can better define the First Amendment ruling.

The ordinance defines a sign as any device or display visible to the general public that uses a presentation of any kind to advertise or announce a product, place, activity, person, institution or other entity, or to communicate a message of information of any kind to the public.

Fields said this includes lost-pet signs placed on utility poles and stop signs.

The ordinance also classifies the "public right of way" as any area of real property dedicated to or owned by the city, the public or any other public body. This includes sidewalks, landscape strips, shoulders, parkways, crosswalks, light posts, utility poles, traffic and parking control signs and devices, trees and any other object located in the public right of way.

The ordinance states that any sign violating the prohibition would be declared a public nuisance, removed and given to the Street Department. If the sign was not claimed within 10 days, the city could dispose of it.

Signs erected by or on behalf of the government with jurisdiction over the public right of way would be allowed.

The ordinance passed after several minutes of discussion between council members after two North Little Rock residents expressed concern about the ordinance.

"I like some aspects of [the ordinance]. There are a lot of signs cluttering up the place," resident Patrick Stair said, but added, "I fear it might be going a little far though. We might be throwing out the baby with the bathwater."

Stair said he was concerned about the ordinance removing yard sale signs and missing pets signs.

"I think yard sales help foster neighborhood cohesiveness, and this would go away," he said. "This makes it very difficult to advertise neighborhood get-togethers.

"Also, if I was missing a pet, I don't know if I would be concerned about if [posting a sign] was legal or not."

Council member Beth White expressed concern about the feasibility of the city enforcing the ordinance.

"Is this realistic that we can enforce this?" she asked. "I think we are asking a lot."

Smith said the sign enforcement can be reexamined if needed, but he added that he doesn't view it as being a problem.

"I don't know if we are going to take any garage signs down on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but we might take it down on Monday," the mayor said. "I don't see us taking down a lost-dog sign either.

"I think the way we plan to enforce it will cause most of your concerns go away. If it doesn't work, we can change it and take it away."

