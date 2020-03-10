Northwest Arkansas Community College to ask for more in fees

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College won't raise tuition rates next school year, though students will pay a little more in fees.

The Board of Trustees on Monday approved increases to four fees for the 2020-21 school year, only one of which will affect all students. That's the library resources fee, which will go from $2 to $3 per credit hour starting this summer.

Other fees on the rise apply to specific programs. The health technology fee will increase from $15 to $20 per credit hour. The culinary laboratory fee will increase from $265 to $295, and the construction technology fee will increase from $75 to $100, both per course.

The college annually at this time sets its tuition and fee structure for the upcoming school year so students know well in advance what they will be paying, administrators said.

The increases will take effect next fiscal year, which starts July 1. The board is expected to approve a budget for next fiscal year in May.

Gulizar Baggson, associate vice president of finance and administration, estimated the fee increases will bring an additional $220,000 in revenue. The college is operating on a $43.6 million budget this fiscal year.

The 50% increase to the library fee is expected to bring in an additional $125,000. It goes toward maintaining library databases the students use. Those database costs are rising 10% each year, said Ricky Tompkins, vice president of learning and chief academic officer.

The college hasn't raised the fee since 2015, when it went from $1.50 to $2. Making the recommendation to increase the fee this year was difficult, Tompkins said.

"This is something we considered long and hard, and I went back and forth on, just because I don't like to put the cost on the student until we have to," he said.

It should be at least another two or three years before the administration seeks another increase to the fee, Tompkins said.

The increase in the health technology fee from $15 to $20 is needed to support investments in expensive equipment. The increases in the construction and culinary fees mainly go toward consumables in both programs, said Tim Cornelius, vice president of career and workforce education.

Tuition will remain what it is now: $75 per credit hour for in-district students, $135 for out-of-district students and $150 for out-of-state students. The latter two rates went up this fiscal year; they were $122.50 for out-of-district and $125 for out-of-state last year.

The college hasn't increased its in-district rate -- paid by residents of the college's taxing district, which is defined as the Bentonville and Rogers school districts -- since 2013.

President Evelyn Jorgenson, however, signaled last week she is prepared to consider an in-district tuition increase for the 2021-22 school year. Even if the rate were adjusted only for inflation since 2013, that $75 per credit hour would be $83 today, she said.

"We can't keep doing this forever," Jorgenson said of the in-district rate. "It's going to damage the college. It's going to damage our programs. We're losing ground."

The college enrolled 8,383 students last fall. About 44% are in-district students, according to college figures.

Al Massri, vice president of finance and administration, said the low tuition rate could cause some people to view the college negatively in that they may equate low cost with low quality.

"We don't want to be at the high level and we don't want to be at the low end," he said. "We need to be affordable, but at the same time, we have to send the message we are good."

Baggson presented data showing the college's total revenue per full-time student -- including money from tuition, fees and its millage -- is $9,660. That's $900 below the average amount among Arkansas' 22 two-year colleges.

NWACC Revenue Sources, Fiscal Year 2020 Tuition and fees: $22.7 million (52%) State: $11.9 million (27%) Millage: $7.5 million (17%) Non-credit: $731,000 (1.7%) Other: $787,730 (1.8%) Source: Northwest Arkansas Community College

