NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Anglers have two choices of water color to choose from, clear or dirty. The clearest water is on the north end of the lake. It gets muddier farther upstream.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker said black bass can be caught from the clear water with jerk baits, swim baits or Alabama rigs. In dirty water, try crank baits, spinner baits or Alabama rigs.

Fish for crappie 20 feet deep around brush with minnows or jigs. Walleye are biting well on the White River below Beaver Dam from the dam to Holiday Island. Troll or cast crank baits or swim baits.

Striped bass fishing is good in the Prairie Creek and Monte Ne areas with brood minnows or shad.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said walleye are making their way up the river from Table Rock Lake. Good lures are jigs or crank baits. Minnows and nighrcrawlers are the top live baits.

Mullins recommends fishing for trout with Power Bait in bright colors. Tip the bait with a waxworm for best results. Nightcrawlers or worms are good to use.

The best lures for trout are small spoons. Good colors are gold and silver or red and gols. Size 7 countdown Rapalas are good to use.

Fly fishing has been slow in the morning. Try size 16 midges in copper, black and blue dun.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said anglers are catching crappie 18 feet deep with jigs or minnows. Try a jig and pig for black bass.

Lake Sequoyah

Toby Carroll at the lake office said the crappie bite is improving. Use minnows or jigs 8 feet deep over 10 feet of water.

For black bass, try lipless crank baits or lipped crank baits that have a tight wobble. A couple of smallmouth bass were caught last week. Fish for catfish with liver or nightcrawlers by the old bridge.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said Alabama rigs or small swim baits are the top lures for black bass at all Bella Vista lakes. Fish for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with plastic worms rigged any style. Try an Alabama rig or a big swim bait that is 6- to 8-inches long.

Crystal, Siloam Springs lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or small jigs 10 to 15 feet deep.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing at Lake Eucha for crappie with minnows or jigs 15 to 20 feet deep around brush. Black and chartreuse is a good color. Try an Alabama rig for black bass.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports good black bass fishing with jerk baits worked along steep banks that have timber.

Target smallmouth bass by fishing along gravel points with a tube bait or Ned rig 10 feet deep.

Bass can still be caught with an Alabama rig, but the bite is slowing. Alabama rigs are working best in the James River arm. Work A-rigs over the top of timber.

Sports on 03/10/2020