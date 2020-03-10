NWA outdoor briefs

Cooks try Dutch ovens

A Dutch oven cooking workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area. Cost is $50 per couple or $30 for an individual.

Students will cook a variety of recipes in Dutch ovens and share a meal of the prepared dishes afterward. Each student receives a Dutch oven recipe booklet to keep.

Registration deadline is Thursday. Contact the visitor center, 479-789-5000, to register.

Fox, Long win team event

Travis Fox and Preston Long won the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournament held Feb. 29 at Beaver Lake. Their five bass weighed 15.89 pounds. It was the circuit's first tournament of 2020.

Allen Shannon and Warren Edwards were second with five bass at 15.58 pounds. Bryan Wolfgang and Mike Roughton placed third with five bass at 14.82 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Taylor Surly, Aaron Gotham, 14.62; fifth, David Louks, Collin Cheatham, 13.16; sixth, Danny Ezell, Doug Watson, 12.59; seventh, Jason Sandidge (fished solo) 12.58; eighth, Jared Gobel, Larry Walker, 12.37; ninth, Greg Sapp, Joe Papcyznski, 11.53; 10th, Tom Campbell, Jason McGarrah, 10.96.

Effort targets invasive plants

Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon March 21 to help remove invasive plants from the Illinois River Watershed Partnership property in downtown Cave Springs.

For more information contact desiree@irwp.org.

Corps hiring park workers

The Army Corps of Engineers is hiring park attendants at Beaver Lake for the 2020 visitor season.

Positions available include fee attendants, cleaning attendants and a combination of both fee and cleaning attendants. Park attendants are the primary point of contact for most campers and day users who visit Beaver Lake.

For details contact Landon Thurman, chief ranger, landon.g.thurman@usace.army.mil or 501-340-1706.

Cemeteries topic of talk

A program about historic cemeteries in the Buffalo River area will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 25 at the Boone County Public Library, 221 W. Stephenson Avenue in Harrison.

Abby Burnett is the presenter. She is a researcher, author and an authority on burial customs, cemeteries and head stones in Arkansas.

Anglers offer fishing tips

A program and panel discussion about fishing at Beaver Lake will be at 2 p.m. March 29 at the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area visitor center.

The event is aimed for anglers who are new to fishing at Beaver Lake or new to fishing, but anyone interested in fishing is welcome. Three experts will present tips for catching black bass, crappie and striped bass at the lake.

A demonstration on how to filet fish will follow the program.

For details about this and other park programs, call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Benefit funds bird-seed buy

A benefit concert to purchase bird seed for feeders at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is set for April 1 at Boston Mountain Brewery, 121 W. Township St., in Fayetteville.

The duo, Still on the Hill, which is Kelly and Donna Mulhollan of Fayetteville, will perform songs from their new CD, "Words on Birds."

Admission is $10. Social time is at 6:30 p.m. The concert is at 7:30 p.m.

Sports on 03/10/2020