Off The Wire

BASEBALL

Verlander strains back

Houston ace Justin Verlander has a mild strain of a back muscle and said it would "probably take a miracle" for him to pitch on opening day at home against the Los Angeles Angels on March 26. In an effort to remain positive, Verlander quickly added, "but I don't want to leave miracles off the table." The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner was hurt on his second-to-last pitch in Sunday's exhibition game against the New York Mets. He had an MRI on Monday and was diagnosed with a strained latissimus dorsi muscle. There is not a timetable for his return. "Talking with doctors and looking at the scans, it's definitely not worst-case scenario," the Astros right-hander said. "Best-case scenario would be nothing. It's just probably somewhere in the middle of that." The 37-year-old's velocity was down from his previous start, and he was removed after two scoreless innings of what had been scheduled as a four-inning outing. Groin tightness slowed Verlander earlier in spring training. He said he did not know whether the two issues were related.

Calhoun has jaw surgery

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun had surgery to repair his broken jaw Monday, a day after being hit in the face by a fastball. "Hey guys, just want to thank everyone for your prayers," Calhoun tweeted Monday night. "I just got out of surgery and I'm doing well. Can't wait to be back hitting homers soon." Surgeons were prepared to wire Calhoun's jaw shut but instead installed a plate to steady the fracture, which should make for a quicker recovery. Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels said Calhoun would be released from the hospital this week and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, at which time Texas may get a better idea of his timetable for a return. Daniels said doctors had not yet determined if Calhoun had a concussion. While Calhoun is almost certain to open the season on the injured list, Daniels characterized the outcome of the surgery as relatively positive. The 25-year-old Calhoun set career highs with 21 home runs, a .269 average and an .848 OPS in 83 games for Texas last season. The left-handed hitter was struck by a first-inning fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias on Sunday.

Kershaw to start opener

Clayton Kershaw will start the Los Angeles Dodgers' opener against the visiting San Francisco Giants on March 26. Manager Dave Roberts announced the decision Monday. Kershaw will extend his franchise record for opening day starts to nine. His streak of consecutive opening day starts was stopped last year when he began the season on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation and was replaced by Hyun-Jin Ryu. Kershaw is 5-1 with a 1.05 ERA on opening day. A left-hander who turns 32 next week, Kershaw has not allowed a run in two exhibition starts, striking out 8 and walking 2 in 42/3 innings.

FOOTBALL

Players' vote date extended

The NFL players' union extended the deadline by two days for its members to vote on a new labor agreement with the league. Ballots from some 2,500 members now are due by the end of Saturday. The NFL Players Association gave no reason for the extension, though reaching so many players to meet the previous deadline of one week certainly can present logistical problems. The union said on Twitter the extension came after a vote by player representatives. Tackle Russell Okung, recently traded from the Chargers to the Panthers and who is running for union president as Eric Winston steps aside, wonders about the process -- enough so that he filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board claiming the NFLPA negotiated the agreement with the league in bad faith. Okung accused NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith of rushing to a vote on the new deal after objections from the union's executive board, which voted 6-5 against it. The unusual move by Okung comes one day before the 32 player reps vote for a new president. The other candidates are Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho, Giants safety Michael Thomas and Browns center JC Tretter.

Norman signs with Bills

Veteran cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. Norman is an eighth-year player who spent the past four seasons in Washington before being released last month. He struggled to play up to high expectations and was cut with one season left on a five-year, $75 million contract he signed in free agency in 2016. In Buffalo, the 32-year-old Norman gets an opportunity for a fresh start among familiar faces. Bills coach Sean McDermott was the Panthers' defensive coordinator during Norman's first four NFL seasons in Carolina. Norman is also a known commodity to Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, who worked in the Panthers' front office at the same time.

TE Ellison retires

New York Giants tight end Rhett Ellison has retired after eight seasons in the NFL. Ellison played at Southern California before being selected in the fourth round of the 2012 draft by the Vikings. He spent five years in Minnesota before joining the Giants as a free agent in 2017, signing a four-year contract. As a Giant, Ellison started 33 games and caught 67 passes for 674 yards and 4 touchdowns. His 2019 season was cut short due to a concussion suffered against the Jets on Nov. 10.

BASKETBALL

Memphis expects 2 returns

The Memphis Grizzlies are expecting forward Jaren Jackson to return from an injured left knee within the next week along with Justise Winslow also making his debut with Memphis in that same time span. Memphis gave an injury update Monday. Jackson hurt his knee Feb. 21 in a road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Grizzlies originally said the No. 4 overall pick of the 2018 draft would be out at least two weeks before updating his status. The Grizzlies acquired Winslow on Feb. 6 in a deal sending Andre Iguodala to Miami, knowing he wouldn't be available immediately because of back soreness that limited him to 11 games this season. Winslow spent his first five seasons in the NBA with Miami, missing most of his second with an injured shoulder. Memphis also said rookie Brandon Clarke is progressing well in his recovery and is expected to return this season. Clarke strained his right quadriceps Feb. 24 in a loss at the Los Angeles Clippers. The Grizzlies currently sit in the eighth spot in the Western Conference with a four-game lead over New Orleans and Sacramento with 18 games remaining this season.

Clippers add Noah

The Los Angeles Clippers have signed free-agent center Joakim Noah, giving them an aggressive, physical presence with playoff experience. The 35-year-old two-time All-Star played 42 games with Memphis last season after agreeing to a buyout with the New York Knicks. He averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Noah attended the Clippers' loss to the Lakers on Sunday at Staples Center, where he was warmly received as he made his way through the crowd and sat in the stands. "Joakim is a relentless competitor and a proven winner," Lawrence Frank, director of basketball operations, said Monday. "His experience, acumen and toughness fit well in our locker room." Noah has been limited to 124 games since the end of the 2014-15 season in Chicago, which selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. He was the NBA defensive player of the year in 2014. Noah led Florida to NCAA championships in 2006 and 2007.

Sports on 03/10/2020