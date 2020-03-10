OL's first SEC offer from Hogs

Growing up in SEC country, Louisiana offensive lineman Devon Manuel coveted a scholarship offer from an SEC school. During his visit to the University of Arkansas on Saturday, he got one.

The Hogs hosted more than 30 prospects Saturday. While recruits were getting their pictures taken in Razorback uniforms, offensive line coach Brad Davis told Manuel about the offer.

Devon Manuel highlights arkansasonline.com/0310manuel

"He pulled me to the side and told me," Manuel said. "I was pretty sure with all the love I was getting from the time I got there and the time I left, I was getting the offer."

Manuel, 6-8, 315 pounds, of Beau Chene High School in Arnaudville arrived in Fayetteville with scholarship offers from Kansas, South Alabama, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Lafayette, Grambling State and others. He described his reaction to Davis' offer.

"I just cheesed up," Manuel said. "I didn't know how to really react. That's been a dream of mine. I've been dreaming about it since I was a kid."

Things have moved pretty quickly with Manuel and Arkansas after the Hogs reached out to him about two weeks ago.

"I was really surprised when the coaches from Arkansas started hitting me up because they were the first SEC school to show interest," he said.

Manuel -- who benched-pressed 325 pounds, squatted 565 and power-cleaned 305 last summer -- said he felt at home during his visit.

"They showed me a lot of hospitality," said Manuel, who has a 3.1 grade-point average. "They made me feel like I was already a Razorback."

The way he and the coaches hit it off surprised Manuel.

"It would probably be the relationships I built with the coaches in such a short period of time," Manuel said. "I was only there for two or three hours, and I felt like I knew all of them personally."

Florida State, Tulane, Central Florida and Memphis are some of the other schools showing interest in Manuel. Arkansas is in good shape with him.

"They're definitely a top school on my radar being they're my first SEC school. but there are other schools like Louisiana Tech and Louisiana that's being showing a lot of interest in me, but they're definitely at the top of my radar now," Manuel said.

His uncle and aunt accompanied him on his trip to Fayetteville. He plans to make an official visit to Arkansas in June.

He plans to bring his mother to Arkansas for the spring game on April 25.

"I'm trying to get back for the spring game because my mom hasn't had a chance to see everything," Manuel said.

Sports on 03/10/2020