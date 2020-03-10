100 years ago

March 10, 1920

• Not all stories that in a newspaper sense are regarded as good stories are good news. This is one that comes under that heading. It is the sad story of another increase in the price of gasoline as it is priced to the local consumers. Beginning this morning the rate to purchasers in small quantities will be 30 cents per gallon. The advance was rumored about town late yesterday afternoon and last night was confirmed by the Standard Oil Company of Louisiana, R. C. Dalton, manager, speaking. The usual explanation -- raise in the price of crude oil -- was given. The rate to filling stations will be hoisted two cents per gallon. This is the third raise to be made recently. Mr. Customer was given a couple of preliminary raises of one cent, but the company is increasing the dose as the patient becomes accustomed to the medicine.

50 years ago

March 10, 1970

HAMBURG -- Two men who allegedly burglarized at least 18 cottages along the Ouachita and Saline Rivers and stole a large quantity of guns and ammunition were arrested Monday after an intensive manhunt. Ashley County Sheriff Bill Furlow said David Bozeman, 25, and his half-brother, Jerry Bozeman, 18, both of near Hamburg, were found in a car on a woodland road about 12 miles southeast of here. Furlow said the two were armed with two rifles and two pistols and a large quantity of ammunition when they were arrested by Deputy Sheriffs E. G. Sparks and James Stanton. The two are being held without bond in the Ashley County Jail here on charges of armed robbery, burglary and grand larceny.

25 years ago

March 10, 1995

• A convoluted proposal for rewriting the 1874 Arkansas Constitution was approved unanimously by the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday despite emotional testimony from opponents. Coming up with a new constitution is a key part of Gov. Jim Guy Tucker's legislative package. Senate Concurrent Resolution 11 by Sen. Bill Walters, R-Greenwood, is supported by Tucker and Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee of Texarkana, the only statewide Republican officeholder. But representatives of several organizations testified before the committee Thursday that the constitution doesn't need to be rewritten. "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," said John McCaleb, president of the Pulaski County Property Owners Association.

10 years ago

March 10, 2010

• An Alma occupational therapist was fined $30,000 and ordered to pay Medicaid $10,000 in restitution on Friday for fraudulent billing. Glena Kay Mackey, 50, will have five years on probation to pay the restitution as part of the sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright at the recommendation of Assistant Attorney General Josh Standerfer as part of her agreement to plead guilty to Medicaid fraud. Court records show the fraudulent bills were submitted from January 2006 through July 13, 2007. The billing was submitted through Children's Center for Development Inc. in Alma and Community Kids Kare Inc., also in Alma, Standerfer told the judge.

