OTHERS SAY: Did sexism stop Elizabeth Warren?

Elizabeth Warren's withdrawal from the Democratic presidential contest means the field of people who have a plausible chance of being elected president is down to three--all men. In a campaign that featured an unprecedented number of women candidates, many Americans hoped the male monopoly on the presidency would finally be broken. But not this year, it appears.

It's hard to know exactly what persuades or dissuades voters in a presidential campaign, particularly one as crowded as this one. Warren made some missteps: taking a DNA test to confirm her Native American ancestry, ducking the question of how to pay for Medicare for All and proposing a wealth tax that experts said would not yield the revenue she claimed. She also had the tricky task of peeling away support from Bernie Sanders without alienating moderate voters. In the end, she campaigned to the far left, which may have turned off moderate Democrats.

A bias against women, conscious or unconscious, probably did cost her. One study found that a quarter of Democratic primary voters are more sexist than the average American and that they are more likely to support male candidates. Whether this effect determined the outcome isn't clear.

But Warren's loss hardly proves that Americans can't accept a woman in the highest office. In 2016, Hillary Clinton amassed 3.7 million more votes than Sanders to capture her party's nomination--before beating Donald Trump by more than 2.8 million votes in the popular vote.

Editorial on 03/10/2020