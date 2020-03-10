Sections
Pittman, Hogs impress top Oklahoma sophomore

by Richard Davenport | Today at 7:38 a.m.
Arkansas made a strong impression on one of Oklahoma’s top 2022 prospects on Saturday.

Highly regarded athlete Gentry Williams, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Tulsa Washington, had a scholarship offer from the previous Arkansas staff and was re-offered by coach Sam Pittman during the visit.

“My trip went very well,” Williams said. “I was glad I got to talk to the coaches around the program and just take in the atmosphere.”

His time with Pittman was a highlight of the day.

“Most of all just to see how good of a dude coach Pittman is, and he seems like a very genuine dude and someone I want to build a relationship with,” Williams said.

As a freshman, he won the Class 6A state title when he recorded 47.70 seconds in the 400 meters and placed second in the 200 meters with a time of 21.42.

Williams, who had 16 touchdowns as well as one interception on defense this past season, also has offers from Oklahoma, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Baylor and others.

He’s looking to make his way back to Fayetteville.

“Most definitely. I think I’m going to try to make another spring visit,” Williams said.

The visit to Arkansas has the Razorbacks on his mind.

“I’m still very open to all my options, but Arkansas made a great first impression,” Williams said.

