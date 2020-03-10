Planned development in south Fayetteville to lose apartments, add hotel

Employees move inventory and equipment Aug. 8 at the former Farmers Cooperative building on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The business will reopen in Farmington. Specialized Real Estate Group bought the property last year and plans to put in apartments and renovate the existing properties for a mix of restaurants, entertainment, office and retail space. (File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

FAYETTEVILLE -- A real estate company looking to redevelop land in south Fayetteville has had a change of plans.

Specialized Real Estate Group already got the green light from the city for a mixed-use development on the former Farmers Cooperative property southwest of South School Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The plan was to turn the buildings into restaurants, entertainment, office and retail space and build 220 apartments at the 8-acre site.

Specialized Real Estate will reduce the number of apartment units to 128 and add a hotel. The development will also expand by about 1.6 acres to the south along South School Avenue and adjacent to the Frisco Trail where a multifamily building will be, according to planning documents.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved the changes Monday with commissioner Porter Winston absent. Planning staff had recommended approval.

The company wanted to add a hotel because it saw an opportunity in a vibrant area near the city's planned cultural arts corridor and the University of Arkansas' planned arts district, said Lawrence Finn, vice president of Specialized Real Estate Group.

The development will also be completed in three phases, said Jonathan Curth, development review manager for the city's Planning Department.

"It was originally approved as one development with all the street improvements done in one fell swoop, if you will," he said during Monday's Planning Commission meeting.

The first phase will be the multifamily building on South School Avenue followed by the hotel and then the redevelopment of the former co-op buildings, he said.

There are five buildings, and four are attached to each other, forming one structure. Specialized Real Estate also acquired two other buildings, the old Korean Food Mart on School Avenue and the SalaThai Restaurant property just north of the food mart. Both of those buildings will come down to make room for new construction, Sarah King, spokeswoman for Specialized Real Estate, previously said.

The nearby Vaughn Battery and Central Emergency Medical Service, both on South School Avenue, are not part of the site.

"All in all, this meets the intent of the code, and to see this property evolving and increasing in size -- it's encouraging just to know that this could really be very transformative to this section of town that intersection of School and MLK," said Matthew Johnson, vice chairman of the Planning Commission.

NW News on 03/10/2020