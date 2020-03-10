Shooting threat

ends in charges

Little Rock police on Sunday evening arrested a 31-year-old man on multiple charges after threats were made at the Fun Wash laundromat at 7212 Geyer Springs Road.

According to an arrest report, police responded to a report of a suspicious person threatening to "shoot up" the business. When they arrived, the report states that the suspect, Tony Lavell Hawkins Jr. of Little Rock, provided an alias and became uncooperative before fleeing on foot. Hawkins was arrested after a short pursuit, according to the report, and a loaded .22 revolver was found in his backpack.

Hawkins faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons and additional misdemeanor charges of obstructing government operations, possession of marijuana, fleeing and resisting arrest. He pleaded innocent to all charges during a hearing on Monday morning in Little Rock District Court.

Hawkins remained in the Pulaski County jail on Monday evening, according to a jail roster.

Court records show Hawkins previously pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in 2008 in Pulaski County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Gunshot victim

faces drug charge

A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening and charged with felony possession of cocaine after arriving at the UAMS Medical Center's emergency room to receive treatment for a gunshot wound, according to an arrest report.

Alexander Jordon of Little Rock was taken to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He told police he had been shot by someone inside a car near 23rd Street, according to a police report.

According to the arrest report, Jordan was found to possess two small bags of a white crystalline substance, which he told police was crack cocaine.

According to ShotSpotter information, multiple rounds were fired during the shooting that wounded Jordon, but a canvass of the neighborhood on Sunday yielded no information on a suspect, a police spokesman said over the weekend. Police identified Jordon as the shooting victim on Monday morning.

Jordon did not appear on a roster of inmates at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.

Rifle fired during

dispute, police say

North Little Rock police on Monday morning arrested a man on a felony charge of aggravated assault after a rifle was fired at a man during a dispute, an arrest report states.

Jordan Lee Harrelson, 34, is accused of shooting a rifle at a man during a dispute.

Officers responded to Harrelson's residence on Haywood Street in North Little Rock, where Harrelson was standing outside and appeared to be intoxicated, according to the report. Harrelson allegedly told officers that the man wouldn't leave his property and had threatened him.

The arrest report states that at the residence officers spoke to Harrelson's stepfather, who told them he provided the rifle used during the incident.

Police discovered two spent .22 caliber shell casings on the porch where Harrelson was standing. He was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained on Monday evening without bond.

Man seeking food

charged in attack

The Pulaski County sheriff's office on Sunday evening arrested a man after a woman said she was assaulted on her porch in Little Rock.

A deputy dispatched to an address on Jones Street reported seeing Debolyne Farrelly, 50, sitting on the woman's porch.

The woman said Farrelly had approached her house in search of food, and after she said she didn't have any food for him, he grabbed her and threw her down on the porch, the report says. Farrelly then allegedly tried to walk into her home, at which point the woman said she was going to call the police, and he left the house.

Farrelly was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he did not appear on a roster of inmates as of Monday evening. He faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault.

Metro on 03/10/2020