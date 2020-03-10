MEN'S GOLF

Red Wolves near back of pack

Arkansas State University is in 13th place out of 20 teams after two rounds at the Tigers Invitational by Jason Dufner in Opelika, Ala.

The Red Wolves shot a 302 in the second round and have a 594 for 36 holes. Louisiana-Monroe leads with a 574 and Auburn is second at 575.

Individually, Julien Sale of Arkansas State is tied for 22nd with a 146 (70-76).

UAPB sits in third place

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff is in third place after 36 holes in the nine-team Tennessee-Martin Tournament at Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tenn.

The Golden Lions followed an opening round 304 with a second-round 295 -- the second-lowest round of the tournament -- and are in third place with a team score of 599. Tennessee-Martin leads at 586, and Wisconsin-Green Bay is in second place at 597.

Niklas Frimodig of UAPB posted rounds of 72 and 74 and is in seventh place at 2-over 146. Tristan Maharaj shot 74-74 and is tied for 10th at 4-over 148.

SAU leads in El Dorado

Southern Arkansas University leads after the first round of the Arkansas Collegiate at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.

The Muleriders turned in a 306 and lead Henderson State University by three strokes. Harding University is in third place at 311. The University of Arkansas-Monticello is tied for sixth at 326.

Individually, Ryan Cramras of Harding leads with a 70. Nick Shapiro of Henderson State is in second place with a 73. Roman Timmerman and Brendan Little of Southern Arkansas are tied for third with a 75. Kasoma Paulino of Henderson State is in fifth place with a 76. Wilson Powell of UAM and Mitchell Ford of Henderson State are tied for sixth with a 77.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UALR's Collier named to first team

Kyra Collier of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock was named to the Sun Belt Conference's all-conference team on Monday.

Collier, a 5-9 senior guard, averaged 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Trojans, who finished the regular season 11-18 overall and 9-9 in the conference.

In addition, Jireh Washington of Arkansas State University was named to the third team after leading the Red Wolves in scoring (13.1) and finishing with 110 assists on the season.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech coach not returning

Arkansas Tech Coach Chad Kline will not return for the 2020-21 season.

Kline had been the head coach for the past six seasons and had a 96-79 record and a 67-63 mark in Great American Conference games. The Wonder Boys finished the 2019-2020 season at 12-16 and 8-14.

Davis stated that the process to identify Arkansas Tech's next men's basketball coach will commence immediately.

UCA duo earns Southland honors

Rylan Bergersen and Hayden Koval of the University of Central Arkansas received postseason honors from the Southland Conference.

Bergersen was a third-team all-Southland Conference selection. Koval was named to the all-defensive team for the third consecutive year.

Bergersen led the Bears in scoring and finished sixth in the SLC with 15.8 points per game. He finished second on the team with 43 three-pointers and made a team-best 132 free throws while dishing out 87 assists and pulling down 4.5 rebounds per game.

Koval led the Southland in blocked shots for the third consecutive season with 95. He averaged 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots per game.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Henderson State third in Florida

Henderson State is in third place after two rounds of the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Fla.

The Reddies shot a 622 and trail Missouri-St. Louis, which shot a 611, and Central Missouri, which shot a 615. Harding University is in sixth place with a 655.

Individually, Allie Bianchi is in third place with a 146 (74-72). Taylor Loeb is tied for 13th with a 158 (80-78). Bryle Alcorn of Harding is tied for 21st with a 161 (85-76).

Arkansas Tech fourth in Oklahoma

Arkansas Tech University shot a 307 and is in fourth place after the first round of the Diffee Ford Lincoln Invite in Edmond, Okla. Southern Arkansas University is in 13th place with a 332. Rogers State leads with a 299, followed by Southwestern Oklahoma State at 303 and Oklahoma City at 306.

Individually, Jacqueline Klemm of Arkansas Tech is tied for seventh with a 75, and her teammate Josie Roberson is tied for 11th at 76. Eva Renner of Southern Arkansas is tied for 18th with a 77.

BASEBALL

UCA pitcher wins Southland award

University of Central Arkansas pitcher Gavin Stone was named pitcher of the week by the Southland Conference after throwing a no-hitter against Southeastern Louisiana on Friday.

Stone struck out 13 batters, walked 1 and retired the final 14 in a 2-0 victory

Henderson State sweeps weekly awards

Henderson State University swept the Great American Conference's weekly awards when Alec Lewis was named player of the week and Austin Cross was named pitcher of the week.

Lewis captured the award for the second consecutive week after finishing a four-game stretch with nine hits, a .643 batting average, 4 home runs and 12 RBI. He hit three of his four home runs on Saturday in the Reddies' 25-12 victory over Southern Nazarene, and he has hit six home runs in his past six games.

Cross had his best outing of the season in the Friday night opener against the Crimson Storm. The left-hander pitched 7 innings and allowed no runs on 2 hits while striking out 6. Cross did not walk a batter and did not give up a hit in the final five innings of Henderson's 11-0 win.

SOFTBALL

UCA's Brooks wins weekly honor

Lauren Brooks of the University of Central Arkansas was named hitter of the week by the Southland Conference on Monday.

Brooks went 4 for 5 with 7 RBI against Incarnate Word. Two of her four hits went for extra bases as the senior recorded a double and home run.

Sports on 03/10/2020