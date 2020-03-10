Tiny invaders

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak is further evidence of how the tiniest organisms on the planet are capable of erasing the human animal in a relatively short time. In many ways, these microscopic entities can--and do--control us.

They've wreaked death across the ages, as evidenced by the devastating Black Death (aka bubonic plague) that claimed between 75 and 200 million in Asia, Africa and Europe between 1346 and 1353.

While I recognize the need to protect ourselves from Covid-19's potentially destructive effects, I have also chosen to ignore the sustained media hype and keep this strain of respiratory illness in realistic perspective.

For example, the 2019-20 seasonal flu season, according to CDC preliminary estimates, already has claimed at least 18,000 lives and hospitalized 310,000. In the 2017-2018 season, some 61,000 Americans reportedly died from the flu, and 45 million were infected.

Between 70 and 85 percent percent of such seasonal flu-related deaths reportedly have occurred in those over 65 with compromised immune systems.

By comparison, as of my deadline, Covid-19 had been diagnosed in some 500 U.S. cases while claiming 22 (mostly elderly) victims after about two months in circulation, while killing some 3,700 worldwide from over about 108,000 diagnosed cases. The actual numbers change hourly.

The nation's annual seasonal influenza death rate, experts say, is about 0.1 percent while the Covid-19 virus rate has been estimated at just over 2 percent. That means 98 percent of those who contract this virus do not die.

Moreover, not a single Arkansas Covid-19 case has been diagnosed, while plenty of annual seasonal flu circulates among us.

From all I can learn, coronavirus and flu are caused by different viruses. Both can be relatively mild, or cause high fevers and affect respiration badly enough to lead to pneumonia, particularly in cases involving those with compromised immune systems.

I heard one U.S. health official tell a TV audience that up to 85 percent of Covid-19 patients display mild to no symptoms.

Both illnesses are spread physically, including coughing and sneezing that send virus-laden droplets airborne or onto physical objects such as seats and railings, often to be transmitted.

We resist catching either version by washing hands frequently, keeping fingers away from faces, choosing fist bumps over handshakes, and avoiding crowds.

Overreacting to this virus due to media-hyped fear changes nothing. After all, we live daily during the winter months with the routine prospect of contracting seasonal flu. Yet do we hype those potentially fatal outbreaks hourly as with Covid-19 in the corporate media?

I basically agree with medically trained reader John Bomar of Hot Springs when he tells me: "The panic and fearmongering over this variation of the common cold virus continues to astound. Were the same attention given to the various strains of flu each winter the news would cover nothing else.

"Counting those who succumb and keeping count of those infected while carefully tracking the spread might be warranted. Yet with such documentation is the reality this latest virus is fatal almost exclusively to those with rather severe pre-existing health problems.

"Healthy people have nothing to fear if they lead a healthy lifestyle and have normally operating immune systems," Bomar says. "Yet listening to the hourly news one would think it's a pandemic ready to sweep the world and kill millions."

Examining plagues and outbreaks over the centuries, the coronavirus strain we are experiencing represents an as-yet undetectable blip in the rogue's gallery of these invaders.

For instance, the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide--then about one-third of the planet's population--and killed an estimated 50 million victims, including about 675,000 Americans.

Many of us recall the H1N1 Swine Flu pandemic of 2009-10. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that 60.8 million Americans had been sickened, 274,000 hospitalized, and 12,469 people died from April 12, 2009, to April 10, 2010. Worldwide, at least 152,000 people were believed to have died from the virus.

Here's a list of the world's deadliest viruses, based on their mortality rates: Ebola, Marburg, Hantavirus, Lassa, rabies, smallpox, Dengue and influenza. And from what I've learned, some of history's biggest killer infectious diseases include malaria, tuberculosis, smallpox, cholera, and AIDS.

Our scientists, doctors and leaders are working diligently to protect and care for us, despite the disgustingly politicized among us attempting to use this latest viral outbreak as a political weapon.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly how you'd like them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.

