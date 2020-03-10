Trailblazers gave women exposure

The All-American Red Heads — who were based in Caraway, outside of Jonesboro, from the mid-1950s to the mid-1980s — are being inducted Friday into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. (Photo courtesy of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame)

Before the emergence of women's college basketball and the WNBA, there were the All-American Red Heads.

The Red Heads were a traveling basketball team that played from 1936 until 1986.

SPORT Basketball YEARS COMPETING 1936-1986 KEY PLAYERS Lorene “Butch” Moore, Willa Faye “Red” Mason, Pat Overton, Carolyn (Gooch) Hix; Peggy Lawson; Hazel Walker NOTEWORTHY Longest running women’s basketball team in history. … Seasons lasted from October to late April-early May, consisting of about 200 games. … Inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (2011), Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2012) and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame (2017) before this year’s Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame induction.

"If you loved to play basketball, it was a wonderful opportunity," said Pat Overton, a former Red Heads player from 1961-73.

For their accomplishments, the All-American Red Heads -- who were based in Caraway, outside of Jonesboro, from the mid-1950s until the mid-1980s -- are being inducted into the 2020 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

"It's like a dream," said Willa Faye "Red" Mason, a Siloam Springs native who played for the Red Heads from 1949-56 and later became the team's coach. "I played seven seasons and never dreamed we would have been in the Hall of Fame."

Being enshrined into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame is fitting, Mason said, because of the team's Arkansas roots.

"The makeup of the team always had an Arkansas feel to it," she said.

The All-American Red Heads are the only team that is being inducted this year into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. Seven individual athletes/coaches are also being honored by the Hall of Fame this year, including Auburn Coach and Fort Smith native Gus Malzahn.

The Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame banquet is March 13 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Tammy Moore Harrison, the daughter of the late team owners Orwell and Lorene "Butch" Moore, said her parents had a goal of being inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

"They would be honored," Harrison said. "They would be so proud of Arkansas to finally induct the Red Heads. The Red Heads were trailblazers for women."

C.M. Olson of Cassville, Mo., started the team in 1936. Olson's wife, Doyle, who owned several beauty salons in the South, came up with the Red Heads name since two of the players on the team had red hair. Players who didn't have red hair would color their hair red.

Orwell and Lorene "Butch" Moore bought the team in 1955 and moved it to Caraway. Butch Moore was the All-American Red Heads' leading scorer with 35,426 points in 11 seasons.

The Red Heads played against men's teams and with men's rules. So, instead of the 3-on-3 style of play the players had played in high school, they went 5-on-5 with the Red Heads.

A typical season for the All-American Red Heads began in October and usually extended into late April or early May as they averaged 200 games a year. The travel was extensive, with the Red Heads traveling by car over 60,000 miles a year.

"We played every night," Mason said. "We traveled and played at night. We would be in Little Rock on a Monday, then go play in Memphis or Kansas City.

"We visited state capitals. We stopped to see museums. We made a time out of our trips. It was like a college education."

Mason, who is the oldest living Red Heads player at 90, said she played in every state except Maine. Her favorite memory of playing with the Red Heads was when the team traveled to Alaska in 1956.

"We had scheduled 17 games," Mason said. "Every place we went, it was standing-room only. They had never seen girls play basketball. We went to places like Anchorage and Juneau. It was a wonderful trip."

Overton, of Edina, Mo., whose husband Ben was the Red Heads coach, said she enjoyed every minute of playing with the team.

"We met so many wonderful people," Overton said. "I loved the camaraderie. We would travel 200 miles every day and sometimes play two games on Sundays. We became really good friends."

The Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame will be the fourth entity to enshrine the team, along with the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

"We feel very honored," Overton said. "It's an icing on the cake to be honored in Arkansas."

Overton said that while she was playing, she would be paid $500 a month with a meal allowance of $3-$5 per day, with the travel and lodging already paid for by the team.

Harrison, who has written two books on the All-American Red Heads, said the Red Heads were instrumental in the growth of women's sports. The team also was ambassadors for the state of Arkansas.

"It was a movement," Harrison said. "They showed that women could play. Women, they were thought to be unable to handle the stress of running up and down the court. They broke a lot of myths. If the Red Heads hadn't come along and progressed, the WNBA wouldn't be what it is today."

When Title IX was passed by the U.S. Congress in 1972, which required colleges and universities to allow for separate sports and athletic scholarships for women, Harrison said it helped lead to the demise of the Red Heads. The NCAA started a women's Division I tournament in 1982, after the AIAW (Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women) had a tournament from 1972-1982. The WNBA began play in 1997 with eight teams and now has 12 teams.

"Girls today, they would be like, 'What?' " Harrison said. "They would assume that they could keep on playing past high school. There were kids, young girls, who wanted to play. Now with college ball, more people are able to play after high school than before."

Since the All-American Red Heads ended in the 1980s, living members have gathered annually for reunions. This year's Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame banquet will be the team's reunion, with at least 35 former players and coaches scheduled to attend the event.

Overton said the legacy of the Red Heads is important to her and her teammates. She hopes that one day, the Red Heads' story will be turned into a movie.

"I still have people who come up to me and say, 'What you did was amazing,' " Overton said. "Pat Summitt [the late Tennessee women's basketball coach] was a big fan of ours. You feel important about the impact you made on women's basketball."

Mason said she appreciates the commitment made to women's basketball today.

"I'm glad to see it has come on like it has," Mason said. "There are big, nice facilities for the teams. They travel by airplane now. People are more receptive to women's basketball than they were in the 40s and 50s."

Sports on 03/10/2020