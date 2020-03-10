Sections
Troopers: Florida man, 51, dies in tractor-trailer rollover in Madison County

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:38 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A 51-year-old Florida man died after his tractor-trailer left a highway in Madison County on Monday evening and overturned, troopers said.

The wreck happened at about 7:30 p.m., when the tractor-trailer approached a curve while driving east on U.S. 412, east of Huntsville, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Authorities said the vehicle missed the curve, struck a sign and rolled over.

The driver, Douglas Gordon Green of Jacksonville, Fla., died as a result of the crash, according to troopers. No other injuries were listed in the report.

Authorities described conditions as cloudy but dry at the time of the wreck.

On Saturday, a 54-year-old Paris woman was killed when her vehicle rolled over in Logan County, a separate preliminary report states.

Robin Brooks was driving north on Arkansas 109 shortly before 12:30 p.m. when her vehicle left the road, overcorrected and overturned, troopers said. According to authorities, the vehicle came to rest upside down in the highway’s southbound lane.

Conditions were clear and dry when the crash happened, the report states.

At least 83 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

