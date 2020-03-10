U.S. seen as flexible on China's buying

A crane moves a container last week at a railroad siding in Shenyang, China. The country’s economy was slowed for much of January and February by the Lunar New Year holiday and the coronavirus outbreak. (AP/Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

The U.S. is willing to show China some flexibility on its pledges to boost American imports, as long as Beijing ensures exports don't surge and widen the trade imbalance between the world's two largest economies when production returns to full strength, people familiar with the discussions said.

Given China's focus on containing the coronavirus outbreak and with the country's lagging demand for American imports, U.S. officials have told their Chinese counterparts that the purchasing boost, with specific target dates and commodities as part of a deal signed in January, could start off slowly, according to people in Washington and Beijing with knowledge of the discussions.

But that understanding comes with some conditions, the sources said. The Trump administration has made clear that this is only an option as long as there isn't a jump in Chinese exports when virus-related industrial shutdowns end.

A sharp rebound in shipments of Chinese products without a corresponding upswing in imports would swell the U.S. trade deficit with China. One of the people said another condition is that the total of the purchase targets can't change and that China will fulfill the commitments eventually.

The White House declined to comment, and it directed questions to the U.S. trade representative, Robert Lighthizer. A spokesman for Lighthizer said his office hadn't had such a conversation with its Chinese counterparts, adding that the U.S. expects China to meet its commitments under the agreement.

China's Ministry of Commerce, which takes the lead on trade talks, didn't respond to a request for comment.

The U.S.-China trade balance is President Donald Trump's go-to gauge to see who's winning the global battle for economic supremacy. So there would likely be little patience in the U.S. administration to let China delay purchases while exports accelerate.

The people with knowledge of the matter didn't say how China would ensure that there is no surge in exports. For the first two months of this year, China had a trade surplus of $25.4 billion with the U.S.

The phase-one trade deal that led to a tariff truce took effect in mid-February. Since then, China has been making progress in fulfilling some of the requirements, by lowering tariffs, reducing restrictions on U.S. agricultural products and approving Mastercard Inc. to set up a bank card clearing business.

However, with the economy slowed for much of January and February because of the Lunar New Year holiday and then the virus outbreak, there's been little sign of China fulfilling the promise in the deal that's most important to Trump -- a big increase in its purchases from the U.S.

For the first year of the deal, China agreed to increase its imports of U.S. goods and services by $76.7 billion over the level from 2017. They would rise by $123.3 billion in the second year, increasing imports by a total of $200 billion over two years. A more detailed annex of the agreement that lays out specific commodities and their target numbers was classified.

The document also set up regular meetings to discuss the progress and implementation of the agreement. The two sides are currently preparing for talks, according to one of the people familiar with their preparations.

Trump acknowledged last week that the buying spree might not fully take effect before November.

"They're going to start kicking in fairly soon. Unfortunately, by the time we get to the election they'll just be partially kicked in," the president said about his China deal and other trade agreements in an interview on Fox News last week.

Business on 03/10/2020