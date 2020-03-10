UA Department of Music recommends canceling public concerts

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville’s Department of Music has recommended the cancellation of its public concerts on campus through March 26 out of concern about the covid-19 illness, according to a Facebook post by the UA Razorback Band.

UA Wind Symphony and Concert Band performances scheduled for tonight at the Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center will instead be broadcast online, according to a Facebook announcement.

The Faulkner Center has decided to broadcast online all performances through March 27 in place of having a live audience, said Andra Parrish Liwag, a spokeswoman for the UA J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences.

“We appreciate your understanding and wish everyone good health,” reads a statement posted Tuesday morning on the Facebook page for the Faulkner center, which also states that tickets will be refunded.

No cases of the covid-19 illness have been found in Arkansas, but the illness has been identified in a majority of U.S. states and there have been 25 deaths attributed to covid-19 in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Parrish Liwag said faculty and staff within the UA’s Fulbright College on Tuesday were sent guidelines to help decide whether or not to cancel events.

"At this time, the decision for canceling events or visitors remains at your discretion, with the exception of visitors traveling from level 2 or 3 countries who will require a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the U.S.,” Todd Shields, dean of the Fulbright College, states in the message. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have established coronavirus travel alerts for certain countries.

Other campus performances have not been cancelled.

Ash Micheel, publicity director for the UA Department of Theatre, said Tuesday morning that performances were still set to continue for a production of the musical Heathers. The next scheduled performance is Wednesday, Micheel said.

“We have a protocol in place where every night we disinfect the theater,” Micheel said. She said there have been near sell-out crowds at the approximately 315-person capacity University Theatre since the first performance March 6.