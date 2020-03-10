UALR women's capsule

Sun Belt Tournament first round: UALR women vs. Appalachian State

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Cajundome, Lafayette, La.

RECORDS UALR 11-18, 9-9 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 11-18, 8-10

SERIES UALR leads 13-0.

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Tori Lasker, 5-7, Jr.;5.7;2.5

G Sydney Chastain, 5-7, Sr.;4.6;2.9

G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Sr.;14.6;5.4

F Teal Battle, 6-1, Jr.;13.7;5.6

F Krystan Vornes, 6-2, Jr.;6.3;6.1

COACH Joe Foley (344-192 in 17 seasons at UALR)

APP STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Ashley Polacek, 5-5, Sr.;11.6;3.1

G Pre Stanley, 5-9, Jr.;14.3;3.6

G Brooke Bigott, 5-10, So.;4.6;2.3

F Lainey Gosnell, 6-1, Jr.;9.8;5.6

C/F Bayley Plummer, 6-4, Sr.;7.7;13.2

COACH Angel Elderkin (77-110 in six seasons at Appalachian State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;APPALACHIAN ST.

56.0;Points for;60.3

62.4;Points against;66.7

-4.0;Rebound margin;+1.2

+0.9;Turnover margin;-1.2

38.9;FG pct.;37.2

29.7;3-pt pct.;28.3

67.9;FT pct.;68.6

CHALK TALK UALR is the No. 5 seed, Appalachian State is the No. 8 seed. The winner advances to Wednesday's quarterfinal round and will face the winner of No. 9 Georgia Southern-No. 4 Louisiana-Lafayette at 7 p.m. Central in Lafayette, La. ... UALR enters on a three-game losing streak and has dropped seven of its past eight games. ... The Mountaineers upset Coastal Carolina 83-80 in double overtime on Saturday in Conway, S.C., in the regular-season finale. ... Appalachian State has never beaten UALR. ... UALR won the first meeting against Appalachian State this season, 68-63, on Jan. 25 in Little Rock. ... UALR senior guard Kyra Collier was named first team All-Sun Belt on Monday. UALR junior forward Teal Battle and Appalachian State junior guard Pre Stanley were each named to the third team. ... Collier and Stanley rank fifth and sixth in the Sun Belt, respectively, in scoring this season. ... Appalachian State sophomore guard Brooke Bigott and senior guard Ashley Polacek each rank inside the top 10 in the league in three-point percentage. Bigott is fourth at 37.3%, and Polacek is tied for sixth at 36.0%.

-- Trenton Daeschner

Sports on 03/10/2020