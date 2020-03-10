UAPB women's capsule

SWAC Tournament quarterfinals: UAPB women at Texas Southern

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central

WHERE H&PE Arena, Houston

RECORDS UAPB 7-21, 6-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Texas Southern 19-10, 14-4

SERIES Texas Southern leads 15-5.

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

TEXAS SOUTHERN

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Ataiya Bridges, 5-4, Jr.;12.7;2.7

G Ciani Cryor, 5-5, Sr.;18.2;4.8

G Richelle Velez, 5-7, Sr.;10.6;1.2

G Jekalen Jones, 5-10, Jr.;3.4;2.7

F Niya Mitchell, 5-10, Sr.;16.1;11.6

COACH Cynthia Cooper-Dyke (39-23 in two seasons at Texas Southern)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG

G Kyeonia Harris, 5-5, Jr.;10.7;3.6

G Noe'll Taylor, 5-8, Sr.;9.4;3.5

G Trasity Totten, 5-10, Jr.;7.6;4.5

F Aiya El Hassan, 5-11, Sr.;8.1;3.8

C Nissa Sam-Grant, 6-4, Fr.;3.2;4.6

COACH Dawn Brown (7-21 in one season at UAPB)

TEAM COMPARISON

TSU;UAPB

71.9;Points for;59.8

66.7;Points against;72.4

-3.4;Rebound margin;-4.8

+4.0;Turnover margin;+0.3

42.0;FG pct.;36.2

30.5;3-pt pct.;26.9

62.8;FT pct.;59.1

CHALK TALK UAPB is the No. 7 seed, Texas Southern is the No. 2 seed. The winner advances to Friday's semifinal round and will face the winner of No. 6 Prairie View A&M-No. 3 Southern at 6 p.m. Central in Birmingham, Ala. ... Texas Southern has won the last four meetings against UAPB, including both this season. Texas Southern won 78-77 on Jan. 27 in Houston, then won 77-46 on Feb. 24 in Pine Bluff. ... Texas Southern won six of its final seven regular-season games. ... UAPB won three of its last five games, including an 81-59 home victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday in the regular-season finale. ... Texas Southern leads the SWAC in scoring offense (71.9 ppg) and field goal percentage (42.0%), and ranks second in three-point percentage (30.5%). ... Texas Southern senior guard Ciani Cryor leads the SWAC in scoring (18.2 ppg), assists (6.5 apg) and steals (3.8 spg). Texas Southern senior forward Niya Mitchell ranks third in the league in scoring (16.1 ppg), first in rebounding (11.6 rpg) and second in field goal percentage (60.8%).

-- Trenton Daeschner

