UAPB women's capsule

SWAC Tournament quarterfinals: UAPB women at Texas Southern
WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central
WHERE H&PE Arena, Houston
RECORDS UAPB 7-21, 6-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Texas Southern 19-10, 14-4
SERIES Texas Southern leads 15-5.
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
TEXAS SOUTHERN
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Ataiya Bridges, 5-4, Jr.;12.7;2.7
G Ciani Cryor, 5-5, Sr.;18.2;4.8
G Richelle Velez, 5-7, Sr.;10.6;1.2
G Jekalen Jones, 5-10, Jr.;3.4;2.7
F Niya Mitchell, 5-10, Sr.;16.1;11.6
COACH Cynthia Cooper-Dyke (39-23 in two seasons at Texas Southern)
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG
G Kyeonia Harris, 5-5, Jr.;10.7;3.6
G Noe'll Taylor, 5-8, Sr.;9.4;3.5
G Trasity Totten, 5-10, Jr.;7.6;4.5
F Aiya El Hassan, 5-11, Sr.;8.1;3.8
C Nissa Sam-Grant, 6-4, Fr.;3.2;4.6
COACH Dawn Brown (7-21 in one season at UAPB)
TEAM COMPARISON
TSU;UAPB
71.9;Points for;59.8
66.7;Points against;72.4
-3.4;Rebound margin;-4.8
+4.0;Turnover margin;+0.3
42.0;FG pct.;36.2
30.5;3-pt pct.;26.9
62.8;FT pct.;59.1
CHALK TALK UAPB is the No. 7 seed, Texas Southern is the No. 2 seed. The winner advances to Friday's semifinal round and will face the winner of No. 6 Prairie View A&M-No. 3 Southern at 6 p.m. Central in Birmingham, Ala. ... Texas Southern has won the last four meetings against UAPB, including both this season. Texas Southern won 78-77 on Jan. 27 in Houston, then won 77-46 on Feb. 24 in Pine Bluff. ... Texas Southern won six of its final seven regular-season games. ... UAPB won three of its last five games, including an 81-59 home victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday in the regular-season finale. ... Texas Southern leads the SWAC in scoring offense (71.9 ppg) and field goal percentage (42.0%), and ranks second in three-point percentage (30.5%). ... Texas Southern senior guard Ciani Cryor leads the SWAC in scoring (18.2 ppg), assists (6.5 apg) and steals (3.8 spg). Texas Southern senior forward Niya Mitchell ranks third in the league in scoring (16.1 ppg), first in rebounding (11.6 rpg) and second in field goal percentage (60.8%).
-- Trenton Daeschner
Sports on 03/10/2020
Print Headline: UAPB women's capsule