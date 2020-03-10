UConn's conference run ends in perfection

Connecticut players huddle at the start of an NCAA college basketball game in the American Athletic Conference tournament final against Cincinnati at Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Megan Walker scored 26 points and Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) added 22 to lead No. 5 Connecticut over Cincinnati 87-53 on Monday night, finishing off a perfect run for the Huskies over their seven years in the American Athletic Conference.

UConn went 139-0 in the American after it was formed in 2013, winning all but two games by double digits. The Huskies are leaving the AAC at the end of the postseason to rejoin the Big East.

The Huskies, who also have won all seven AAC regular-season titles, kept their celebration subdued after the final buzzer sounded, trading hugs and dousing each other with confetti from a drink bucket.

Angel Rizor scored 16 points, Antoinette Miller added 15 and IImar'I Thomas chipped in with 14 for third-seeded Cincinnati (22-10), which had upset the No. 2 seed, UCF, in the conference semifinals.

Williams hit a layup nine seconds into the game and the Huskies led wire-to-wire.

Rizor kept the Bearcats close in the first 10 minutes, scoring 10 of the team's 15 points.

Connecticut led just 19-15 after one period, but opened the second quarter on a 13-3 run and shot 65% from the floor in the quarter (13 of 20) to take control of the game.

A steal and layup by Williams sent the Huskies into halftime with a 48-26 lead.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

EAST TENNESSEE STATE 72, WOFFORD 58

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Isaiah Tisdale scored 24 points and top-seeded East Tennessee State defeated Wofford to win the Southern Conference Tournament and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Tray Boyd added 11 points for the Bucs, who become only the fourth team in conference history to win 30 games. It will be ETSU's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017.

Seventh-seeded Wofford (19-16) was looking to become the first SoCon team since Clemson in 1939 to win four games to capture the conference tournament title after beating The Citadel, Furman and Tennessee-Chattanooga to reach the finals.

But the Terriers appeared to run out of gas in the second half, falling behind by 15 when Jeromy Rodriguez scored an a spinning drive with four minutes remaining.

Chevez Goodwin had 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting from the field to lead Wofford.

Sports on 03/10/2020