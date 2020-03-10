VA announces 'no visitors' policy at its nursing homes, including North Little Rock location

FILE - In this June 21, 2013, file photo, the seal affixed to the front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

All nursing homes under the purview of the Department of Veterans Affairs, including one in North Little Rock, have adopted a “no visitor” policy effective immediately because of the ongoing threat of covid-19, the VA announced Tuesday.

That means no outside visitors will be permitted to see the 110 or so veterans at the Community Living Center at the Eugene J. Towbin Medical Center, 2200 Fort Roots Drive, until further notice.

The only exceptions will be those “compassionate cases,” in which veterans are in their last stages of life in hospice care, according to a VA media release. In such cases, visitation will be limited to a specific room in the facility.

All VA nursing homes also have suspended new admissions, according to the release.

The no visitor policy also is in effect for the VA’s 24 major spinal cord injury and disorder centers across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still considers covid-19 to be a low threat to the general public, but new safeguards are going into effect across the United States.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the CDC had reported a total of 647 nationwide cases of covid-19 resulting in 25 deaths. There have been no reported cases in Arkansas.