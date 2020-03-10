Women testify of assault during jail transport

Two women, one from Alabama and one from Arizona, testified Monday before a federal jury about their terrifying rides across the country, three years apart, in the back of a white Dodge Caravan driven by Eric Scott Kindley, an unregulated prisoner transport driver.

The women, who were wanted on warrants several states away from where they lived, said they were immediately uneasy upon realizing that Kindley wasn't accompanied by a female officer and didn't have any other passengers.

But both said their uneasiness turned to sheer terror once he began talking crudely about sex, bragging that he'd had sex with other women he'd transported, and then steered the van down deserted streets in the middle of nowhere and stopped, turning it off. They recalled being shackled inside, unable to move freely, and being enveloped by the darkness of the night sky.

Kindley, who just turned 52 and is from California, is on trial in a Little Rock federal courtroom on charges of violating the civil rights of two women he transported across Arkansas, one in 2014 and one in 2017, who said he raped them under threat of death while masquerading as a certified law enforcement officer.

One of the women who testified Monday said she was assaulted by Kindley in Pope County on Jan. 28, 2017. The other testified as a victim of Kindley's in another jurisdiction, and her testimony was intended to show Kindley's pattern of abusing his female transports over several years. Another woman -- the second one who Kindley is accused of assaulting in Arkansas -- is expected to testify today.

Both women who testified Monday said they were too frightened to report Kindley, who told them he was friends with jailers and law enforcement officers at the places he stopped. But it was a vague remark that the 2017 victim made to another woman, who also had been transported by Kindley, in the Apache County jail in St. Johns, Ariz., that led a concerned jailer to notify the FBI, initiating a cross-country investigation that led to the charges in Arkansas.

While an FBI agent has said he suspects that more than 100 women have fallen victim to Kindley over his 15 years of operating two prisoner transport businesses, he is so far facing charges only in the Eastern District of Arkansas and the Central District of California. Court documents show that he was also arrested in 2017 in the Eastern District of California on a complaint issued by the District of Arizona, where he was indicted by a grand jury on two charges. However, the Arizona case was dismissed last year at the request of prosecutors who say the pending California case includes some of the same conduct. The California case involves two women he transported, one in 2012 and one in 2017.

A 30-year-old Alabama woman was the first person to testify as the Arkansas case opened Monday. A sales representative with a marketing company who has one child, said Kindley picked her up on Jan. 28, 2017, in Shelby County, Ala., where she had been waiting 21 days after being arrested on theft warrants from Arizona.

Through tears, she recalled that Kindley told her from the start, before shackling her arms and legs, that it would be just the two of them until they picked up a male passenger and a female transport officer in Topeka, Kan. She said he also told her, ominously, "What happens in the van, stays in the van."

A recording at the Alabama jail picked up those words to her, and was played for jurors Monday.

The woman, dark-haired and heavyset, testified that she thought Kindley was a law enforcement officer because he wore a vest with a badge emblem on it and carried a gun, which he frequently placed his hand on to remind her he was in charge. But she said she immediately noticed that the license plate on his van was expired, and that it wasn't a government license plate, raising red flags that something might be amiss, though she had never been transported before.

She said Kindley talked constantly while driving, telling her about a coffee company he was trying to start up and asking her whether she was married and what she did for a living. After he talked by phone to someone she assumed was his dispatcher, she said "he looked back and told me it would just be me and him the rest of the way," which was expected to take another 19 hours.

Soon, she said, he offered her some lotion and began talking about how other female prisoners had rubbed the lotion all over their bodies, and how he'd felt "privileged" to have sex with them, since they had been locked up and were lonely.

"There were so many stories. It went on for hours," the woman said.

She said that when she asked to stop so she could use the bathroom, he drove onto an isolated dirt road the opposite direction of where his GPS was telling him to turn to stop at the Pope County jail in Russellville. When she asked if he as lost, she said, he snapped at her to "shut up."

The woman testified that Kindley un-cuffed one of her hands to allow her to pull down her leggings and urinate, but as she tried to pull them back up, he shoved her against the side of the van, causing her head to strike the glass, and held his arm over her chest, grabbing her breast to the point of leaving bruises.

"He looked at me dead in the eye and said, 'It's just your word against mine and they're gonna believe me. Get on your knees,' " she said. Then, she said, he reached into her panties and scratched her so hard her panties tore.

Fearing she was going to die, the woman said, she told him no, then "I freaked out and started shouting something. Coyotes started howling, and you could see porch lights turning on. He said, 'Get in the van.'"

When they arrived a few minutes later at the Russellville jail, which he had called earlier to say he was bringing in a prisoner to use the bathroom, she said she no longer needed the bathroom so she just washed her hands. She said she also tried to get an officer's attention to report what Kindley had done to her, but he stayed right by her and then escorted her out, later taking her to another jail to spend the night after assuring her that all prisoners must first take a shower.

The next morning, she said, he banged on her cell door, saying he was ready to take her the rest of the way to St. Johns, a small town 20 miles over the border of New Mexico, where she revealed to another inmate that "there's something really messed up that happened."

The other inmate reported the remarks to someone she knew in the jail, and the woman said a shift supervisor in the jail did ask her questions about the transport but she was too afraid to tell him the details.

Later in the day, jurors heard from an Arizona woman who testified that in February 2013, when she was 36, Kindley transported her from Punta Gorda, Fla., to Lubbock, Texas, talking along the way about her legs and her breasts, making her fearful. She said he stopped on a deserted road to let her urinate, but first pulled her out of the van and made her perform oral sex on him. She said he refused to unshackle her legs.

The woman, a tall, lean blond who works as a veterinary assistant, said she never told anyone about the assault. Then, years later, an FBI agent investigating Kindley contacted her. As soon as she heard Kindley's name, she recalled, "I thought I was going to [throw up]." She said she couldn't talk about what happened with the agent until she went home that night and told her boyfriend first.

Metro on 03/10/2020