4 more women testify at trial

Four more women testified Tuesday, the second day of an unregulated former prisoner transport officer's trial in a Little Rock federal courtroom, of frightening and humiliating experiences as his shackled passengers during cross-country transports between 2013 and 2017.

Among them was a woman who was 33 years old when Eric Scott Kindley picked her up on Feb. 15, 2014, from a jail in Victoria County, Texas, to deliver her to a jail in Jackson County, Okla., where she was wanted on a warrant.

Kindley is facing criminal charges of violating the civil rights of that woman by forcing her to perform oral sex on him on Feb. 16, 2014. The woman said he stopped the transport van, in which she was the only passenger, in a dark, wooded area near Conway. She said she was seated on the second row inside the van, behind the driver's seat, with her wrists and legs shackled, when he jumped out of the driver's seat, rolled open the side door and demanded that she lean forward to service him. She testified that she did it out of fear that he would hurt or kill her if she refused.

Kindley is also accused of violating the civil rights of another woman while transporting her across Arkansas -- this time on Jan. 28, 2017. The woman testified Monday that she was 27 when he stopped the van on a dark, deserted road in Pope County, while transporting her alone from Alabama to a jail in Arizona. She said that after uncuffing one of her hands so she could pull down her elastic-waist leggings and urinate, he raped her with his finger and then demanded oral sex. But, she said, her screams resulted in lights turning on in the distance and the howls of coyotes, and Kindley angrily jumped back inside the van.

Other women who have testified this week at the behest of federal prosecutors Fara Gold and Maura White, both of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, include an Arizona woman who said Kindley assaulted her in February 2013, when she was 36, as he drove her from Florida to Texas; a woman who said he forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2012, when she was 24, as he drove her from Las Vegas to San Joaquin County, Calif.; and a woman who said she was 37 when he transported her from Oregon to New Mexico in February 2017 but that he didn't attempt to assault her, for which she credited her attitude and tough-looking physical appearance.

Another woman testified Tuesday that she was 23 when Kindley transported her over a period of seven or eight days from Los Angeles to a jail in Flathead County, Mont., in April 2013. She described inappropriate sexual comments he made while she was his only passenger, including while he drove through a blizzard in Kansas and then pulled over in an isolated area near storage units, opened the sliding van door and grabbed her leg, pulling her toward him.

She said she feared she was about to get raped as he unbuckled his gun from his holster, but that he stopped when she told him, "If you pull that gun on me and use it, you're a f*' idiot because the blood is going to be in the van" and would be traced back to her and eventually to him. She said he then got back in the van and continued driving, but that he punished her by turning the air conditioner on full blast and aiming it at her bare legs. She said she was wearing shorts when arrested in California. She said Kindley also claimed to be with the FBI and told her that he knew where her parents and family lived and would kill them.

The women who testified in front of a jury of six women and six men, including a Drug Enforcement Administration agent, varied in age, race, body type and general appearance. Prosecutors have said Kindley tended to prey on those who seemed unwilling to resist while backing off from those who asserted themselves.

Jurors also heard Tuesday from Rowdy Sweet, a captain at the Pope County sheriff's office who is also the administrator of the county jail in Russellville and the mayor of Atkins. His testimony about highways and traffic in the area corroborated earlier testimony of Geoffrey Young, an FBI agent in Phoenix who testified in detail about how calls and texts made on Kindley's cellphone on the day of the Pope County assault pinpointed his location in rural areas in the vicinity of the jail, where Kindley eventually took the 2017 Arkansas victim to use the bathroom.

Sweet also testified that his deputies and jailers intentionally steer clear of talking to prisoners whose transporters stop at his jail for bathroom breaks. He said this is because the transport officer has custody of them, and jailers "know that an inmate is always going to have something to say."

His explanation provided an answer for why the women Kindley transported, particularly the one who said she was assaulted in Pope County, testified that they wanted to report Kindley to officials they saw at jails after the attacks but that they couldn't seem to get away from Kindley or get the jail employees' attention.

Sweet agreed with Kindley's attorney, John Wesley Hall of Little Rock, that jailers also don't pay much attention to complaints from prisoners, because such complaints are a "chronic" problem.

Jurors also heard Tuesday from FBI Agent Kyle Roberts of Arizona, who opened the investigation into Kindley on Feb. 8, 2017, after one of the women who said he assaulted her in Arkansas told a fellow inmate in Arizona that "something really messed up" happened during her transport.

Roberts testified of numerous records that agents found while executing a search warrant at Kindley's home and on his van. Among them were invoices that Kindley had used to bill various jails for transporting prisoners, including some of the women who say they were his victims. The invoices and receipts for food and gas included names, dates of travel and number of miles covered, all of which Roberts said corroborated the women's statements.

The trial resumes at 8:30 a.m. today in the courtroom of Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. Prosecutors indicated they may present the last of their witnesses by day's end.

