ALL-SEC TEAMS

ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-SEC HONORS (Media vote)
Player of the year Mason Jones, Arkansas, and Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Coach of the year Buzz Williams, Texas A&M
Newcomer of the year Anthony Edwards, Georgia
FIRST TEAM
U-Mason Jones, Arkansas
U-Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
SECOND TEAM
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
U-Unanimous pick
SEC HONORS (COACHES' VOTE)
Player of the year Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Coach of the year John Calipari, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the year Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the year Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Sixth man of the year Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
Defensive player of the year Yves Pons, Tennessee
FIRST TEAM All-SEC
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC
John Petty, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee
