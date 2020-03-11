ALL-SEC TEAMS

ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-SEC HONORS (Media vote)

Player of the year Mason Jones, Arkansas, and Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Coach of the year Buzz Williams, Texas A&M

Newcomer of the year Anthony Edwards, Georgia

FIRST TEAM

U-Mason Jones, Arkansas

U-Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

SECOND TEAM

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

U-Unanimous pick

SEC HONORS (COACHES' VOTE)

Player of the year Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Coach of the year John Calipari, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the year Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the year Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Sixth man of the year Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Defensive player of the year Yves Pons, Tennessee

FIRST TEAM All-SEC

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

John Petty, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

