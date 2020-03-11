Arkansas Activities Association state finals still on

FILE — Izard County players celebrate their 67-46 victory over Nevada in the Class 1A boys state basketball championship Friday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs in 2019.

The Arkansas Activities Association announced Wednesday night that the 2020 Arkansas state high school basketball championships are still scheduled to begin Thursday in Hot Springs despite the national spread of coronavirus.

The AAA said in a news release that it is working closely with the Arkansas Department of Education, the governor's office and the Arkansas Department of Health to ensure all appropriate steps are taken during the finals.

The athletic association and the Hot Springs Convention Center, which includes Bank OZK Arena, are working in conjunction to make sure that the building is sanitized and cleaned before every session.

Thursday's schedule features four games, with the first game beginning at noon between Viola and Kirby for the Class 1A girls title. Other games include the Class 1A boys at 1:45 p.m. (Izard County vs. Nevada), the Class 2A girls at 6 p.m. (Quitman vs. Melbourne) and the Class 2A boys at 7:45 p.m. (England vs. Earle). Four games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.