The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is making its online coronavirus coverage available for free

Dear readers,

For the well-being of all Arkansans, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is providing free online access to coronavirus coverage.

Our newsroom is working hard to provide the most important and up-to-date coverage on covid-19. We’ve created a landing page for the most recent news, and you can sign up to get important updates sent directly to your inbox.

To support critical reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Stay safe, and wash your hands!

Sincerely,

David Bailey

Managing editor

Eliza Gaines

Incoming managing editor