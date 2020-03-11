Arkansas native elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Leslie O’Neal, a Little Rock Hall graduate, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

O’Neal played college football at Oklahoma State from 1982-85 and was a two-time All-America defensive lineman. He finished his college career with 351 tackles, was three times All-Big 8 Conference and as a junior was the Big 8 defensive player of the year.

Anchored by O'Neal, Oklahoma State's defenses allowed a combined 34 touchdowns over his final two seasons. His 16 sacks for 118 yards lost in 1984 is still a Cowboys record, as are his 34 career sacks.

The San Diego Chargers drafted him eighth overall in the 1986 NFL Draft and was that year’s NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

O’Neal played 13 NFL seasons, mostly in San Diego, and played in six Pro Bowls. His 132.5 career sacks are tied for 14th most in NFL history.

He has also been inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Chargers Hall of Fame.