Biden extends lead in primary race

Former Vice President Joe Biden makes a campaign stop Tuesday evening in Columbus, Ohio, as his turnaround in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination maintained momentum. (AP/Paul Vernon)

WASHINGTON -- Joe Biden won Michigan's Democratic primary on Tuesday, seizing a key battleground state that helped propel Bernie Sanders' candidacy four years ago. The former vice president's victory there, as well as in Missouri and Mississippi, dealt a serious blow to Sanders and substantially widened Biden's path to the nomination.

For Sanders, a senator from Vermont, hopes rested on Idaho, North Dakota and Washington state, where votes were still being tabulated late Tuesday but where fewer delegates were at stake.

Biden again showed strength with working-class voters and black voters, who are vital to winning the Democratic nomination.

Tuesday marked the first time voters weighed in on the Democratic contest since it effectively narrowed to a two-person race between Sanders and Biden. And the first three states easily went to Biden, a stark reversal for a campaign that was struggling just two weeks ago. Now it is Sanders, whose candidacy was ascendant so recently, who must contemplate a path forward.

Photo by AP

Sen. Bernie Sanders pauses Tuesday outside a polling place in Detroit. “We’ve got a whole lot of delegates to go,” Sanders said later after rival Joe Biden scored decisive victories in Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri. (AP/Paul Sancya)

Sanders did not plan to address the public on Tuesday night.

During an appearance near his Philadelphia campaign headquarters, the former vice president called Tuesday's vote "another good night" and "a step closer to restoring decency, dignity and honor to the White House."

Even as recent primaries have brought some clarity to the race, the campaigns are facing new uncertainty over fears of the spreading coronavirus. Both candidates canceled rallies in Ohio that were scheduled for Tuesday night. Sanders' campaign said all future events would be decided on a case-by-case basis, while Biden called off a scheduled stop in Florida.

The Democratic National Committee said Sunday's debate between Sanders and Biden will be conducted without an audience. It is unclear when they will resume large public events given that top health officials are warning that the virus in the short term will be more widespread.

BIDEN'S BACKING

Among former White House hopefuls and leaders of powerful liberal groups, Biden's momentum is now undeniable.

Bradley Beychok, president and co-founder of American Bridge 21st Century, a liberal super PAC, tweeted that his group "will be ALL IN to elect JoeBiden as our next president." The organization is spending millions of dollars in trying to win over people who backed President Donald Trump in key states in 2016.

Guy Cecil, chairman of the Democratic outside political organization Priorities USA, tweeted: "The math is now clear. Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee for President and prioritiesUSA is going to do everything we can to help him defeat Donald Trump in November."

For Sanders, who upset Hillary Clinton in Michigan four years ago, his loss in that state Tuesday was particularly sobering. It undermined his argument that he could appeal to working-class voters and that he could expand the electorate with new young voters.

Although six states voted on Tuesday, Michigan -- with its 125 delegates -- got most of the attention. Trump won the state by only 10,704 votes during the 2016 general election -- his closest margin of victory among Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the states that gave Trump the narrow edge in the 2016 Electoral College after Clinton won the popular vote.

Sanders flew home to Vermont on Tuesday and didn't immediately make any public statement. He's vowed not to drop out regardless of the results, and he has frequently criticized the "Democratic establishment" that he says has aligned against him.

In addition to the powerful groups now siding with Biden, the former vice president has picked up the endorsements of many of his former presidential rivals, including Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey and, as of Tuesday, entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, sometimes mentioned as a possible vice presidential choice, also endorsed Biden and campaigned with him ahead of Tuesday's primary.

He has also received endorsements from Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who dropped out of the Democratic race last week, has not endorsed either Biden or Sanders.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., who represents a sprawling district from the college town of Ann Arbor to the Detroit suburbs, said Tuesday that she was staying neutral.

"I remember what it was like four years ago and the vitriol and the anger, the people mad at each other the whole election cycle. We can't afford that," Dingell said. "It's about getting out and voting in November."

Like Sanders, Biden has no public events scheduled for today. And though he's celebrating a growing delegate lead, he's still confronting voters who question his positions, which include a gun-control plan that reinstates an assault weapons ban and includes a voluntary buyback program for assault weapons.

That issue was at the center of a testy exchange with an autoworker while Biden was rallying Tuesday in Detroit. The man accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right." Biden shot back, saying "You're full of s**t," but he went on to say that while he supports the Second Amendment, "Do you need 100 rounds?"

VIRUS DISRUPTIONS

Biden's wins come at a time when the presidential race is facing disruption from the repercussions of the spread of the coronavirus. Election workers Tuesday used hand sanitizer, regularly disinfected voting equipment and in some places supplied medical-grade disposable gloves for voters to use with touch-screen consoles.

Biden opened his victory speech in Philadelphia with an acknowledgement of the worldwide outbreak. "This whole coronavirus issue is a matter of presidential leadership, and later this week I'll be speaking to you on what I believe the nation should be doing to address this virus," he said.

Both candidates' rally cancellations in Cleveland came after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency and requested that indoor athletic events in the state take place without spectators. Ohio is due to vote next Tuesday.

After the Cleveland cancellations, Biden traveled to Philadelphia, and Sanders headed home to Burlington, Vt. The Biden campaign announced shortly afterward that it was canceling a Thursday event in Tampa, Fla. Instead, the campaign said, Biden will give an address on the coronavirus response from his hometown of Wilmington, Del.

SESSIONS SPURNED

Meanwhile, Trump on Tuesday night spurned his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to endorse former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

Trump announced his support for Tuberville in a tweet. "Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama!" Trump wrote. Trump did not mention Sessions in the tweet.

Tuberville and Sessions are competing in the Republican primary runoff on March 31. The winner will challenge the incumbent, Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, in November.

Tuberville responded to Trump in a tweet that said he is "looking forward to helping you drain the swamp and [Keep America Great.]"

The Sessions campaign did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

Information for this article was contributed by Will Weissert, Laurie Kellman, Kim Chandler, Mike Householder, Seth Borenstein of The Associated Press; and by Sean Sullivan, Matt Viser, Michael Scherer, Patrick Moynihan and Dan Keating of The Washington Post.

