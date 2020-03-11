Bojangles puts Little Rock against Chicago in bracket challenge for food truck visit

Little Rock is one of 16 U.S. cities without a Bojangles restaurant that the Charlotte, N.C.-based chain has put into a bracket-style competition for a visit by their food truck later this year. (Chattanooga Times Free Press file photo)

Little Rock is one of 16 cities in the Bring Home Bojangles Bracket Challenge, which the Charlotte, N.C.-based fried chicken chain is using to scout out the “hungriest city” for a visit from its food truck.

This week, Little Rock tips off against Chicago in the bracket's first round.

The other competing cities, seeded by their distance from Bojangles headquarters in Charlotte: Cincinnati; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Indianapolis; Las Vegas; Boston; Miami; New Orleans; New York City; Philadelphia; St. Louis; San Francisco; and Tulsa, Okla.

Visit BringHomeBojangles.com to vote — register with your email and ZIP code; you can only vote once every 24 hours. The winning city, the one with the most votes in the championship round, will host the Bojangles food truck for one week later this year; it will give away free food for a limited time. The winner will be announced April 6.

“We hear every day from fans all across the country who crave our real deal Southern flavor but don’t have a restaurant within driving distance, and Little Rock is on the list,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer for Bojangles in a news release.

Little Rock has had Bojangles restaurants in the past, but the closest outlets, according to the locator on the website, bojangles.com, are clustered around the Nashville, Tenn., area.

After each of the four rounds, Bojangles will randomly select one fan to win $1,000 and a Bojangles prize pack. The official rules are at bringhomebojangles.com/rules.