Boone County sheriff to join state Department of Finance and Administration

Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore is shown in this file photo.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore will join the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration as regulatory administrator.

Moore will oversee the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, Racing Commission, Medical Marijuana Commission and Tobacco Control Division, according to a news release.

Moore replaces Steve Goode, who recently resigned to pursue private sector work.

Moore served for seven years as sheriff. Before that, he was the county judge of Boone County.

“As a position that oversees thousands of permits in several different sectors, a balanced understanding of regulatory compliance and law enforcement is required,” said DFA Secretary Larry Walther. “Having led a county as both sheriff and county fudge, Mike brings this unique skill set to DFA. I look forward to Mike joining the DFA team.”

Moore’s first day will be Monday, April 6.

