Brush fire kills Northwest Arkansas woman

FAYETTEVILLE — A Nob Hill woman died from burns after a brush fire got out of control Saturday, according to Washington County Fire Marshal Tyler McCartney.

McCartney said a family was burning a large brush pile at 21587 Hickory Flat Road in Nob Hill, east of Springdale. McCartney said wind gusts carried the flames away from the brush pile and onto a nearby hillside, trapping the woman between the flames and a barbed wire fence.

The woman suffered burns over 98 percent of her body and was taken by an Air Evac helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., where she died Sunday morning, McCartney said.

McCartney would not release the names of those involved. He said the fire is under investigation.

The fire was reported at 11:07 a.m. and firefighters from the Nob Hill, Goshen and Hindsville fire departments responded, along with the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Central Emergency Medical Services. The fire burned about 25 acres, McCartney said.

McCartney said the woman was pulled from the fire by her daughter, who did the "stop, drop and roll" and put out the fire on the woman's body. The daughter was burned over 30% of her body and was taken by CEMS ambulance to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale before being taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

McCartney said a man at the scene was also burned while helping the two women. He was treated at the scene and released, McCartney said.

This is the second fire death reported this year in Washington County, according to county records. McCartney said there were no fire deaths in 2019.