The World in Brief

Employees of the Tate Modern art gallery in London interact with the Andy Warhol piece Silver Clouds on Tuesday. The helium-filled, metalized plastic artwork was on display during a media preview for an exhibition called “Andy Warhol,” which features more than 100 works spanning the American artist’s career. (AP/Matt Dunham)

Cyprus speeds up asylum evaluations

NICOSIA, Cyprus -- Cyprus is more than doubling the number of officials vetting asylum applications, shortening application deadlines and fast-tracking deportations as part of a new string of measures aimed at tackling a spike in migrant arrivals, the country's interior minister said Tuesday.

Unveiling the government's "action plan" to curtail the migrant influx, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said asylum-seekers from countries deemed "safe" will have their applications processed within 10 days and will have only three days to appeal an immediate deportation order.

FILE - In the May 7, 2019, file photo, Myanmar national Shein Latt, left, and his boss U.S. national John Fredric Todoroki leave a local court after being arrested for operating a marijuana plantation in Ngazun Township, Mandalay region, central Myanmar. A Myanmar court on Tuesday sentenced Shein Latt to twenty years in prison under the country's drug laws concerning marijuana. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File)

The government of ethnically divided Cyprus says it has the most asylum-seekers relative to its population among all other European Union member states -- about 3.8% of its population.

The government accuses Turkey of channeling migrants from the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north to the internationally recognized south to purposely alter the country's demographic character.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup by supporters of union with Greece.

A coffin-maker displays a product for sale as he works on an- other one Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe. (AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

The island nation joined the EU in 2004, but only the south enjoys full membership benefits. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence.

Trump declines Russia Victory Day invite

MOSCOW -- President Donald Trump will not be going to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations on May 9, the White House announced Tuesday.

The White House confirmed that Trump has declined the Kremlin invitation to attend Russia's Victory Day celebrations on the 75th anniversary of World War II victory -- the nation's most important holiday.

Trump said last year that he appreciated the invitation, but wasn't sure if he could go as the celebration falls "right in the middle of political season."

"Via diplomatic channels, we have received information that the [U.S.] president will not be coming," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday, adding that it remains unclear who will represent the U.S. on Victory Day.

In an interview with the state-run Tass news agency, a part of which was released Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said it would be "a mistake" for world leaders not to attend the Victory Day celebrations this year.

Hemp-farm hand in Burma gets 20 years

YANGON -- A court in Burma on Tuesday sentenced an employee of an American-owned hemp farm to 20 years in prison for violating drug laws concerning marijuana.

Shein Latt was one of three people arrested in April when police raided the 20-acre plantation on an industrial estate in central Burma.

Police deemed the operation illegal because the farm was growing cannabis, which is against Burmese law. Latt said he was responsible for installing the farm's irrigation system.

The company behind the enterprise, III M Global Nutraceutical, contended that the plants are hemp, a non-intoxicating form of cannabis that can be processed into CBD -- cannabidiol -- a compound that many believe has health benefits.

The company also said it had permits from the regional government in Mandalay, where the farm sits, to cultivate hemp.

The company's main owner, American entrepreneur John Todoroki, was released on bond last July for medical reasons.

Suspects arrested in daring road heists

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Romanian and French police arrested 37 people in Romania suspected of belonging to an organized criminal group that carried out more than 150 highway thefts from moving trucks, the European Union's law enforcement agency said Tuesday.

Europol valued the thefts at more than $11 million worth of goods.

According to Europol, the thieves, originally from Romania but operating across Europe, drove a car in front of a truck, forcing it to slow down, as two other cars held up traffic.

At the same time, thieves in a fourth car would drive up behind the targeted truck, climb out through the sunroof and onto the car's hood from where they would break open the truck's locks and remove the expensive cargo.

The goods were then either transferred to the car or thrown onto the side of the road for later pickup.

Tuesday's proceedings in Romania were preceded by the arrests of 31 people suspected to be accomplices in France, Spain, the Netherlands and Sweden. Europol said there were more than 100 people in the heist ring, and that arrest warrants had been issued for the suspects still at large.

The joint investigation involved five countries and was opened in December 2016.

