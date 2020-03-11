Easy Chicken Roll-Ups use ingredients on hand

I started making chicken roll-ups on those nights when I would get home from work, look in the refrigerator and discover I had chicken breasts and a little of this and a little of that.

Give me half a bag of spinach, a bit of Swiss cheese and a few common pantry items — garlic, lemon, olive oil and Worcestershire sauce — and an hour, and I can deliver little stuffed chicken rolls that are pretty enough for company. Slice the rolls open and see a swirl of meat, greens and cheese. I like to serve them with buttery boiled new potatoes, a green salad and, perhaps, a glass of sauvignon blanc.

I think of this prep as roulade-light — a recipe that I don't have to overthink. It is adaptable, too. Because you can use what's on hand, this dish kills two birds with one stone: You don't have to go to the grocery store, and you get to use small portions of ingredients that might otherwise go to waste.

If you have arugula or baby kale, but no spinach, make a substitution. If you've got muenster or Monterrey Jack, but no Swiss, no problem. Not a garlic fan, but you've got a shallot or a half of a small sweet onion hanging around, mince that and add it .

I used to have to slice chicken breasts into thinner cutlets to make these rolls, but these days I can find the thinly sliced chicken breasts ready to go at the grocery store. This cuts a few more minutes off the preparation time.

If you do have to slice the breasts, it's easy to do. Place one hand flat on top of a chicken breast and, holding your knife parallel to the cutting board, slice it horizontally from the thick end to the thin end.

If your chicken cutlets are too thick to roll -- some of these chicken pieces are ridiculously large — place the cutlet between two pieces of plastic wrap. Then, use a meat tenderizer or small cast-iron skillet to pound the chicken until it's about a ¼-inch thick. You'll get a tighter, prettier roll with thinner chicken cutlets.

You will need wooden picks to secure the roll-ups.

Easy Chicken Roll-Ups

3 ounces fresh spinach

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Finely grated zest and juice of ½ large lemon

2 chicken cutlets (or 1 chicken breast, skinned, deboned and thinly sliced into cutlets), about 8 ounces

Extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup bread crumbs

2 ounces Swiss cheese

1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon butter, melted

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

In a glass bowl, combine spinach, garlic and about 2 tablespoons water. Microwave on 100% power for 2 to 3 minutes or until spinach is wilted and tender. Stir the lemon zest into the spinach; set aside.

Brush each cutlet with oil and dredge both sides in the bread crumbs. Lay a cutlet flat and spoon half of the spinach mixture onto meat, spreading it evenly in the center of the cutlet and leaving about ¼-inch border around the edges. Layer half of the cheese on top of the spinach. Carefully roll the chicken up and secure with a wooden pick. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

Lightly grease a small baking dish with more of the oil and place the chicken rolls in the dish. (It's OK if they touch.) Pour the lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce over the chicken, then finish with a drizzle of the melted butter.

Bake, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the internal temperature reads 165 on an instant-read thermometer.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 430 calories, 38 g protein, 19 g fat, 26 g carbohydrate (3 g sugar), 115 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2.

Food on 03/11/2020