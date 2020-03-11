Follow live: Arkansas faces Vandy in SEC Tournament

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt, Jalen Harris and Ethan Henderson.

This is Harris' first start since Feb. 22 at Missouri. He had two points and four assists in the teams' first meeting. Also Henderson's fifth consecutive starting nod and sixth in seven games.

Going to be interested to see how Jones comes out and plays tonight one day after not being named SEC player of the year by the league's coaches and sharing the award by Associated Press voters. He said in an interview on Tuesday that he has a chip on his shoulder and has not peaked yet. We'll see if he plays with an edge tonight.

Joe has scored 20-plus points in four of his five games since returning from injury. He's been really solid, shooting 36 percent from 3-point range. Joe knocked down 6 of 15 attempts beyond the arc on Saturday at Texas A&M, his most in a game since hitting seven at Ole Miss in January.

Curious, too, if Adrio Bailey bounces back from four straight so-so games offensively. He has scored just nine points since Feb. 26 vs. Tennessee and has not rebounded all that well either (11). I have to believe he will play with passion and a sense of urgency.

Vanderbilt's starters: Saben Lee, Scotty Pippen, Maxwell Evans, Braelee Albert and Dylan Disu.

The Commodores enter the SEC Tournament playing some pretty good basketball. They won their last two SEC regular-season games against Alabama, on the road, and South Carolina in Nashville. Vanderbilt averaged 85 points per game in the two wins - 87 vs. the Crimson Tide, 83 vs. the Gamecocks - and made 21 3s.

Lee is coach Jerry Stackhouse's go-to weapon on the offensive end. He takes better than 30 percent of the team's shots when he is in the lineup. Lee also ranks fourth in the SEC in conference games in assist rate, third in usage rate and second in fouls drawn per 40 minutes. He's the complete package, and he is averaging 28.5 points in the last two games.

Disu, a 6-9 freshman, has been really solid on the defensive glass in SEC games. He has also taken a team-high 110 3s in conference play, hitting 28.2 percent. He is a threat. Pippen is top 15 in the league in 3-point shooting at 37.7 percent. He is 21 of 25 at the line on Vanderbilt's two-game winning streak.

The Commodores owned the SEC's worst offense in terms of efficiency in conference-only games and the No. 13 defense in terms of efficiency.