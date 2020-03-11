Gonzaga returns to WCC perch

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme (right) shoots over St. Mary’s Kyle Bowen (14) during the Bulldogs’ 84-66 victory over the Gaels on Tuesday in the West Coast Conference Tournament championship game in Las Vegas. (AP/John Locher)

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

NO. 2 GONZAGA 84, SAINT MARY'S (CALIF.) 66

LAS VEGAS -- Gonzaga stumbled in last year's West Coast Conference tournament, losing to rival Saint Mary's (Calif.) in the title game after dominating the regular season.

The Bulldogs won another regular-season title this year with a new group of players and again found themselves in a championship-game fight with the Gaels.

Instead of buckling under the pressure, Gonzaga pushed back with a dominating second half to reclaim the title and, potentially, a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed.

Drew Timme scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, Filip Petrusev had a double-double, and No. 2 Gonzaga beat Saint Mary's 84-66 to reclaim the West Coast Conference tournament title Tuesday night.

"It wasn't always easy, but we adapted at halftime," said Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi, who had 17 points. "We came out with an edge, and that was the difference in the game."

The top-seeded Bulldogs (31-2) recovered from a middling performance in the semifinals to win their eighth WCC tournament title in 10 years and 17th overall.

Playing in its 23rd consecutive WCC title game, Gonzaga raced away from the Gaels in a dominating second half.

Ayayi scored 17 points and Petrusev finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds to help the Zags outscore Saint Mary's 48-22 in the paint.

"They're really big inside. That's their strength," Saint Mary's Coach Randy Bennett said. "It's a little bit of a problem for us because we don't have the size. They kept bringing it down in the post and that was the story of the game, why they beat us."

Saint Mary's (26-8) upset Gonzaga in last year's title game to earn the WCC's automatic NCAA Tournament bid and kept pace with the Zags in an entertaining first half this time.

Jordan Ford and Malik Fitts combined to score Saint Mary's first 34 points to keep things close, but Gonzaga tightened up defensively in the second half to pull away.

Ford finished with 27 points and Fitts 17 for the Gaels.

"We needed to get the ball out of Jordan Ford's hands," Gonzaga Coach Mark Few said. "He's an unbelievable player, and when he gets going like that and Fitts is making those deep 3s, we had to change the dynamic a little bit."

