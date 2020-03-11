Grocer Harps buying 20 stores from Missouri chain

Harps Food Stores Inc. of Springdale is buying 20 stores, including five in northeast Arkansas.

The terms of the deal were not released. The stores are being purchased from Town and Country Grocers of Fredericktown Missouri Inc., according to a release Monday.

The Arkansas stores involved in the deal are in Harrison, Highland, Newark, Pocahontas and Piggott. The other 15 stores are in southeast Missouri.

The timetable for the deal hasn't been fully worked out, but both groups expect it to be completed by the end of the summer, according to the news release. The deal still has to be approved by Town and Country Grocers' shareholders and will be subject to due diligence and regulatory requirements.

"Opportunities like this are rare," said Kim Eskew, president and chief executive officer of Harps Food Stores. "We are extremely excited about adding these stores to our Harps family."

Harps is employee-owned and has 92 stores operating in four states -- Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. It employs more than 4,500 people.

-- John Magsam

Business on 03/11/2020