DEAR HELOISE: Want to remove the core of a head of lettuce quickly? Hold the lettuce in both hands with the core side down. Give the head of lettuce one or two hard raps on a solid surface, such as a countertop. Turn the lettuce over and remove the core. No mess and no knife to clean.

-- Shelley in Maryland

DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I are in disagreement over what we cannot put down our garbage disposal. I say stringy vegetables like celery should go in the trash, and he believes it's OK if they go in the garbage disposal. Who's right?

-- Patty in Louisiana

DEAR READER: Not only should celery not go in the disposal, but neither should asparagus, artichokes, corn husks or other stringy vegetables. Also, no shells from oysters, clams or shrimp, large fruit pits, glass, metal, china or plastic, and no grease or commercial drain cleaners.

DEAR HELOISE: Please reprint your matzo ball soup recipe. I've lost the recipe.

-- Rebecca in New York

DEAR READER: You'll need:

2 eggs

1 cup boiling water

2 tablespoons shortening (chicken fat is preferred for its flavor)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup matzo meal

Beat eggs lightly. Add water, shortening, salt and pepper. Mix in matzo meal. Refrigerate several hours or overnight. Shape into balls and drop in a large pot of boiling water. Keep your hands moist while forming the balls to prevent the dough from sticking to your hands. Cover the pot and boil for about 20 minutes. Do not uncover the pot during this time. The balls will have puffed up while boiling. Remove from the water and put into chicken soup.

FYI: To get semi-solid soup to slide easily out of the can, first shake the can, then put a small puncture in the bottom. When you open the top the contents will slide right out.

DEAR HELOISE: My kitchen is a mess and it seems overwhelming to clean it. Where do I start!?

-- Lorraine in Wyoming

DEAR READER: On the first day start with your kitchen junk drawer(s). Toss out or donate extra or unusable items. The next day, select another place to clean in your kitchen, and each day after pick a new area to clean. You don't have to do it all at once.

