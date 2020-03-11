Hogs make cut for TE target who is visiting soon

Arkansas made the cut for tight end target Ryan Hoerstkamp and will be getting a visit from him soon.

Hoerstkamp, 6-4, 225 pounds, of Washington, Mo., has offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Memphis, Kansas, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Arkansas State and others. He received his offer from the in-state Tigers during a visit to Columbia, Mo., on Saturday.

He narrowed his to Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State on Tuesday.

“All four schools have been recruiting me hard and have all given me opportunities to play at the next level and help me live out my dream,” Hoerstkamp said. “Arkansas is a strong contender. I'm heading out there this upcoming Monday to see what the Razorbacks are really about. I’m pumped to get down there and really see everything they do and their facilities as well as meet the coaches in person.”

Hoerstkamp made first team All-Area as a junior and helped lead the Bluejays to a 10-2 record and the Class 4 District 5 semifinals. He also excels on the hardwood, where he averaged 9.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and was named second team All-Conference. He has 743 career points.

Arkansas’ two John Mackey Award winners and Razorbacks fans played into the Razorbacks making his cut.

“Some other things that stand out to me about Arkansas are their history at the tight end position as well as their fans,” he said. “Their fans are hog wild.”

He is unsure if he will officially visit his four finalists.

“It honestly depends,” Hoerstkamp said. “I would like to, but depending on how all this turns out, I may be committed by the time those type of deals roll around. But if I get the chance to and the time is right then absolutely.”