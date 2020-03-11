FRONT BURNER: Homemade pierogi bat in a different league

If you've only ever eaten pierogi from the freezer department at the grocery store, you're in for a treat.

Pierogi are Polish dumplings made with an egg dough enriched with sour cream. They may be filled with cheese, potatoes, meat or fruit. They are most often simmered, and then pan-fried in butter.

Although homemade pierogi are time consuming — this recipe takes about 2 hours from start to finish — if you whip up several batches and stash them in the freezer, they take no longer to cook than the grocery store kind, and they are loads better. Like in a completely different league better.

Cheddar and Potato Pierogi

For the dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

2 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons sour cream

1 egg

½ teaspoon salt

For the filling:

12 ounces russet potatoes (about 2 medium), scrubbed well or peeled

Salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 small yellow onion, diced

4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, coarsely grated

Ground black pepper

1 egg yolk

For serving:

¼ cup butter, melted

½ cup sour cream

1 bunch chives or green onions, minced

Place 1 ¾ cups of the flour in a large bowl.

In a small bowl, combine butter and ¼ cup water. Microwave on 100% power for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir until butter is melted. Let cool slightly. Whisk in the sour cream, egg and salt. Add the egg mixture to the bowl of flour and mix with your hands until all of the liquid has been absorbed. Continue mixing with your hands until dough comes together as one manageable ball. If mixture is wet and sticky, work in some of the reserved flour, a little at a time, until the dough no longer sticks to your hands. Place dough on a lightly floured surface and knead 2 to 3 minutes, to create a smooth and somewhat firm ball. Return dough to bowl, cover and let rest 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Place the potatoes in a medium saucepan and add enough water to just cover. Bring water to a boil, add about ½ teaspoon salt, reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes.

Drain well. If using unpeeled potatoes, set potatoes aside until just cool enough to handle. If potatoes are peeled, mash until mostly smooth.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until tender and golden brown. Add onion to the mashed potatoes and let cool. Stir the cheese into the cooled potatoes and onion. Taste and season with salt and pepper (I used about 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper). Add egg yolk and mix well.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a tea towel (dust towel with flour).

Knead the dough once or twice to soften, then divide it into four equal pieces. Working with one portion at a time (keep the remaining portions covered with a damp towel or plastic wrap), roll each portion to about an eighth-inch thick. If dough sticks to surface, sprinkle lightly with flour.

Cut dough into 2 ½ to 3-inch circles using biscuit cutter or drinking glass. Gather scraps and place them under the towel or plastic with the remaining dough.

Brush the outer edge of each round with a bit of water. Place about a tablespoon of filling in the center of each dough round.

Fold dumplings using half-moon fold. Press edges to seal. Place dumplings on the prepared baking sheet and keep covered with a damp towel or plastic wrap. Repeat with remaining dough and filling. Combine all the scraps into a ball, then roll the ball out and cut as many rounds from it as you can. Fill and fold those too.

Cover and refrigerate the assembled dumplings for 30 minutes to 1 hour before cooking. Dumplings can also be frozen for up to 6 months. Place the tray in the freezer until dumplings are solid, and then place in bags or containers. Do not thaw before cooking.

To cook: Fill a large pot halfway with water and add about 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce to a steady simmer.

Working in batches, gently add dumplings, one by one and being careful not to overcrowd them, into the simmering water. Gently stir to prevent sticking. Cook dumplings until all of them are floating, about 3 minutes, and then cook for 2 minutes more. Add a minute or two if cooking from frozen. Remove with a slotted spoon to a bowl and drizzle with a ladle of cooking water to prevent sticking. Repeat with remaining dumplings.

Serve topped with melted butter, sour cream, chives and ground black pepper.

Makes 30 to 40 dumplings.

Recipe adapted from The Dumpling: A Seasonal Guide by Wai Hon Chu and Connie Lovatt

Food on 03/11/2020