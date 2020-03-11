Happy birthday: You have the means to raise up appearances, though you're fully aware that people are not cool because of what they look like on the outside. It's that special attention you give people and your unique way of serving the needs of the moment that give you a super-cool aura.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): One thing you often provide without even thinking about it is reassurance. It's in the way you calmly respond -- a head nod, an encouraging word -- as though you believe in the other person's ultimate capability.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The sort of plans you'll be making today will only work out if they have a date attached to them. Sixty days is a magic number. Figure out what you might be able to do in that amount of time, and declare that as the aim.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): As you prepare to present your work, don't forget to prepare a defense of it, too. It's an exercise that will strengthen your position. When you're ready to fight for your cause, you probably won't have to.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The muses will speak to you -- a gift from the mystic beyond. Of course this is not quite enough to make things happen in your world. It's the start of something, a zephyr for your sail, and now you must steer.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're a creator. You make deals, scenes of life, expressions of your stance and of your feelings, and other things. Hold yourself to a high standard of originality, and then give yourself credit for that.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): People around you are making decisions against their best interest. Since it is not technically your job to advise them, if you are to assert yourself into the scenario, you must go diplomatically.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are a few different aspects of the work you'll be doing today. Success comes from focusing on the most mundane side of it: the craft, not the art, the cleanup and organization. This will keep you grounded.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Smooth stones, storm clouds, the softness of an animal's fur, the smell of damp earth... these are the sorts of observances that will involve you, lift you and send you far from the workaday world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are different things you need to do to get situated at different points in your life. You're not where you used to be. You have yet to give conscious awareness to some of your requirements. It's time to make the new list.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Everyone has flaws, and all have the option of focusing there. To attract more opportunity and create possibility for achievement, focus instead on your strengths and talents.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How can you possibly feel heard if you're not in feeling range? Receptivity requires your message to land close to the ear, or the heart, as the case may be. Find out what the barriers are so you can bring them down.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People's attachments to things keep them from being completely honest. If you want the truth, ask someone who has nothing to gain and nothing to lose.

